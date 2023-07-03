3 Banks Worth a Spot on Your Buy List Following Q2 Earnings

As Q2 earnings reports roll in, it becomes clear that certain banks stand out as beacons of performance, capturing investors’ attention. The article explores three leading banks’ impressive financial performance, strategic investments and forward-looking approaches.
The first global banking giant stock has grown remarkably across various geographies and businesses. Its balanced growth strategy and diverse presence in thriving markets have paved the way for continued success and rewarded shareholders. Moreover, the recent acquisition of new avenues for future growth has helped, especially in the technology and life sciences sectors.
While the second one has proven its resilience and strength despite facing industry challenges, this entity is well-prepared to navigate the uncertainties of the banking sector while delivering solid returns to its shareholders. Its reliability is based on robust capital levels, prudent expense management and a focus on valuable customer relationships.
The third choice’s consistent financial performance and strategic investments position it for long-term benefits. Notably, its innovative deposit-oriented solutions, strong consumer and commercial segments and embedded payments business contribute to its competitive edge in the market.
Given those factors, consider adding these bank stocks to your portfolio post Q2 earnings. What are these financial institutions? Let’s take a look.
HSBC Holdings (HSBC)
HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) achieved a robust profit performance across all major geographies and global businesses. That indicates the effectiveness of its current strategy. Excluding the gain on SVB U.K. and the partial reversal of impairments on the potential sale of the French retail bank, HSBC delivered an annualized return on tangible equity of 19.3%.
Furthermore, HSBC’s vigorous platform for growth is evident through its well-equalized balance sheet, broad-based geographic profit generation and a combination of net and non-net interest income. In Q1 2023, the bank experienced an inflow of newly invested assets amounting to $22 billion, with a cumulative $93 billion over the last year. Thus, this signifies the traction gained by its wealth strategy.
One of the reasons for HSBC’s confidence in the future is the diversity and connectivity of its geographical footprint. The bank derives valuable growth opportunities through access to markets with good growth and returns potential. It includes Hong Kong, Mainland China, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.
Interestingly, HSBC’s acquisition of SVB U.K. presents a stance to invest in growth, particularly in the technology and life sciences sectors. That aligns with the bank’s focus on supporting entrepreneurs and future business creators. The acquisition positions HSBC favorably to take these businesses global, further enhancing its growth prospects.
Notably, the bank’s decision to resume quarterly dividends and announce a share buyback of up to $2 billion reflects its strong capital generation. The increase in capital returns demonstrates the bank’s financial strength and stability.
Looking ahead, HSBC’s management emphasizes cost discipline while supporting its businesses to deliver growth and returns. Finally, the bank’s focus on technology investment and limiting cost growth to approximately 3% in 2023 is critical.
PNC Financial Services (PNC)
PNC Financial Services (NYSE:PNC) is well-positioned to benefit over the long term. One key benefit is its substantial capital and liquidity levels, which provides the company with the flexibility to address upcoming regulatory changes. With an estimated CET1 ratio of 9.5% as of June 30, 2023, PNC is well above regulatory minimums. The bank has also improved its stress capital buffer to the required level of 2.5%. The company’s robust capital position allows it to support customers, grow its business and deliver returns for shareholders.
Similarly, expense control is another area of focus for PNC. It has successfully managed costs despite inflationary pressures and higher FDIC assessment rates. The company has a continuous improvement program targeting an additional $50 million increase to reach $450 million in expense savings for 2023, further enhancing its financial performance.
Also, PNC’s credit quality remains strong, reflecting its diversified lending franchise and focus on valuable, long-term customer relationships. Non-performing loans represent less than 1% of total loans. Also, the net charge-off ratio remained low at 24 basis points in the second quarter.
The company has demonstrated its commitment to shareholders by increasing its quarterly common stock dividend by $0.05, indicating its confidence in future earnings and ability to return capital to investors.
PNC is cautiously optimistic about the economy, expecting a mild recession to start in early 2024. Despite this, the company anticipates stable loan growth, an increase in non-interest income, and relatively stable expenses for Q3 2023. Lastly, PNC expects moderate loan growth, a modest increase in total revenue, and a slight decline in non-interest income due to soft capital markets revenue.
Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has demonstrated consistent financial performance and strategic investments that position the bank for long-term benefits. Despite market volatility, FITB has reported second-quarter solid earnings per share of $0.87, a 10% year-over-year (YoY) increase. Its adjusted revenue increased by 9%, reflecting diverse fee sources and a hardy balance sheet. Favorably, its credit quality has remained strong, with net charge-offs and delinquencies below normalized levels.
Additionally, FITB’s return metrics have improved, achieving a decent adjusted return on tangible common equity of 15.4%. Also, the efficiency ratio is below 55%, showcasing the bank’s ability to adapt to regulatory changes.
The bank’s focus on deposits has also been successful, as total period-end deposits increased by 2% YoY. The company was outperforming many competitors when deposit growth system-wide was in decline. The success is attributed to deliberate strategies, such as expanding distribution in Southeast markets and launching innovative deposit-oriented solutions.
Also, FITB’s consumer and commercial segments have shown significant growth. Specifically, it has reported consumer net household growth of 3% year-on-year and many new quality middle-market relationships added in the commercial segment.
Looking ahead, FITB is proactively adapting its balance sheet to meet impending regulatory changes, enhancing capital levels and liquidity requirements. Finally, the bank aims to build capital quickly, supporting dividend increases and driving organic growth for clients.
On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.