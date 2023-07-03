3 Biotech Stocks to Make Your ‘Get Rich’ Dreams Come True

Navigating the choppy waters in the biotech sphere can be daunting, which makes it a challenge to hunt for the top high return biotech stocks. The journey to market approval, encumbered by volatile clinical trials and regulatory roadblocks, can be an uphill battle.
However, the allure of massive returns, achievable by unearthing promising biotech stocks, continues to pique investor interest. Investing in biotech stocks has become a compelling narrative for those looking to boost their portfolios.
In recent times, biotechnology has come into its own, jostling shoulder-to-shoulder with rapidly advancing sectors. Moreover, the advent of Covid19 further underscored the pivotal role of biotechnology, thrusting the sector into the limelight.
The market backlash against any misstep is typically severe, underscoring the risk-ridden nature of the biotech landscape. Those with a daredevil investing approach can effectively unearth high potential biotech stocks that could contribute to wealth generation despite the potential pitfalls. The biotech sphere represents a treasure trove of promising opportunities for the discerning investor.
Eisai (EASIY)
Japanese pharmaceutical juggernaut Eisai (OTCMKTS:EASIY) and biotech giant Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) have scored a home run by developing Leqembi, an Alzheimer’s drug with promising efficacy. It’s essentially the first treatment that effectively tackles the root of the disease, not just the symptoms. Bolstering this achievement, the FDA welcomed Leqembi through its accelerated approval pathway in January and confirmed its clinical benefit last month.
Furthermore, Alzheimer’s disease across eight key countries is projected to skyrocket to $13.7 billion by 2030, according to GlobalData. Additionally, with roughly 1.5 million individuals grappling with mild cognitive impairment or early-stage Alzheimer’s in the U.S., a considerable market for Leqembi is unfolding. This bodes well for Eisai and Biogen, ready to share the forthcoming windfall of drug sales evenly. Hence, these developments undeniably place Eisai and Biogen at the vanguard of Alzheimer’s disease treatment.
ImmunoGen (IMGN)
Once a humble penny stock, ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) is now turning heads in the biotech sphere. The sector is buzzing from its promising Phase 3 trial with its novel antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) Elahere. Patients battling platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, notorious for its tendency to relapse post-chemotherapy, see the ADC as a shining beacon of hope. This success marks Elahere as only the second ADC to receive approval for cancer treatment and the first for ovarian cancer.
The key to Elahere’s triumph lies in its innovative architecture and potent cancer-neutralizing toxins with targeted antibodies through a biodegradable linker. IMGN stock experienced a jolt in May as ImmunoGen unveiled heartening Phase 3 results. Impressively, the ADC notched up $29.5 million in revenue in the first quarter of 2023 alone. Hence, with the spotlight firmly on ImmunoGen, the biotech world eagerly awaits more positive data and a potential label expansion for Elahere leading to handsome gains ahead.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)
BioMarin (NASDAQ:BMRN) has established its position as a trailblazer in developing treatments for rare disorders and is reaping the fruits of successful commercialization. In its most recent quarter, the firm’s total sales climbed by 15%, tallying a record-breaking $596 million. However, BioMarin’s immense potential for future growth truly captures investor fascination the most.
The company’s horizon is aglow with exciting opportunities. As BioMarin makes a splash in diverse global markets, from Japan to Brazil to Germany, it’s likely to expand rapidly. Particularly in Germany, the eligibility of Roctavian, BioMarin’s hemophilia gene therapy, is eagerly awaited. Meanwhile, in the U.S., Roctavian is revving up for its launch. If the FDA gives its nod, this pioneering gene therapy will push BioMarin to the forefront of the medical sphere.
On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.