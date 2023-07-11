CRM Stock Alert: Salesforce Jumps After Raising Product Prices

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) stock is on the rise Tuesday after the cloud services company announced it will be increasing product prices.
This will result in the company increasing the prices of its products by 9%. That includes its Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Industries, and Tableau products. Let’s break down some of those increases real quick!
- Professional Edition — The price will increase from $75 to $80.
- Enterprise Edition — The price will increase from $150 to $165.
- Unlimited Edition — The price will increase from $300 to $330.
Salesforce intends to implement these price changes in August. The company says it understands that some customers will be unhappy about the increase. However, it points out that this is the first time it’s increased prices in seven years.
Here’s what the company said about the price increase in a statement.
“Salesforce’s last list price increase was seven years ago, and since then the company has delivered 22 new releases, thousands of new features—including recent generative AI innovations—and invested more than $20 billion in research and development.”
CRM Stock Movement Today
Shares of CRM stock are seeing a decent amount of trading today alongside the price increase news. As of this writing, more than 5.7 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s closing in on its daily average trading volume of about 6.4 million shares.
CRM stock is up 3.1% as of Tuesday morning and is up 62.9% since the start of the year.
Investors searching for more of the most recent stock market news will want to keep reading!
We’ve got all of the biggest stock market stories that traders need to know about on Tuesday! Among that is what has shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA), and T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) in the news today. Let’s get into that news at the links below!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- Microsoft Layoffs 2023: What to Know as MSFT Cuts More Jobs
- DNA Stock Alert: Ginkgo Bioworks Moves Forward With Novo Nordisk Partnership
- T. Rowe Price Is Betting Big on CAVA Stock
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.