Oddity Tech IPO: 7 Things to Know as ODD Stock Starts Trading

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) stock is a hot topic among investors on Wednesday as the company’s shares will start trading today with an initial public offering (IPO).
Let’s get into everything investors need to know about Oddity Tech ahead of its public debut later today.
Oddity Tech IPO Details
- First off, investors will note that Oddity Tech is priced at $35 per share in its IPO.
- That’s a positive for the stock as it’s above its prior IPO price range of $32 to $34 per share, which was already an upgrade over its previous range of $27 to $30 per share.
- Investors will also keep in mind that Oddirt Tech is planning to offer more shares than previously expected, which should result in the IPO raising $425 million.
- The company is focused on beauty and wellness with its brands IL Makiage and SpoiledChild.
- It also continues to seek out the development of beauty and wellness products with its research centers.
- This has it exploring options in data science, machine learning, and computer vision to enhance its beauty products.
- Investors will also note that the company is already profitable, with a net income of $19.6 million during the first quarter of 2023.
ODD stock isn’t trading just yet as of Wednesday morning. However, shares should start trading later today. Investors will want to keep an eye on the stock to see how it performs when the Oddity Tech IPO goes live.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.