“This Overlooked Industry Is a 1,000% Backdoor Into the AI Megatrend”

On July 11 at 7pm ET, millionaire tech investor Luke Lango will reveal an unconventional strategy to tap into the AI craze – without buying a single AI stock.

Tue, July 11 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Sign Up Now
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

The 3 Best Blockchain Stocks to Buy in July

Here are three excellent options for investors looking for crypto exposure

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor Jul 7, 2023, 1:18 pm EDT

Advertisement

  • While blockchain technology is still in its early stages of development, it has the potential to revolutionize many industries.
  • Coinbase (COIN): The leading centralized crypto exchange in the U.S. is a place to start looking.
  • Nvidia (NVDA): It stands out with a premium price tag as a secure choice in the generative AI sector.
  • Riot Platforms (RIOT): This stock will make you embrace the changing crypto landscape and capitalize on the rising Bitcoin interest.
  • For investors hunting for blockchain exposure, these three stocks are ones to seriously explore.
blockchain stocks - The 3 Best Blockchain Stocks to Buy in July

Source: Venomous Vector/Shutterstock

Blockchain technology is the kind of disruptive force many investors look for. This cryptographic technology underpins all the major cryptocurrencies and associated tokens. Beyond digital asset trading, various real-world applications and utility are provided by a wide range of cryptos out there.

However, there are also publicly-traded companies involved in this space. Thus, for investors looking for exposure to this sector, without having to resort to centralized or decentralized exchanges for trading, here are three options to consider. For investors seeking crypto exposure, these companies provide said exposure with greater liquidity and ease of trading.

Let’s dive in.

Coinbase (COIN)

A stack of bitcoin tokens ahead of the Coinbase logo.
Source: Useacoin / Shutterstock.com

In the world of blockchain companies, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) is among the leaders most correlate closely within this space.

The leading crypto exchange in the U.S., Coinbase has carved out quite a niche for itself. In attempting to work with regulators in recent years, Coinbase has stood as a bastion of good will, in a sector that’s included some shady characters.

That said, a recent lawsuit from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has changed many investors’ view of this stock. The SEC claims that Coinbase has played a key role in the sale of unregistered securities. And while the company has been looking to comply from the start, that hasn’t stopped regulators from slamming the hammer down.

We don’t yet know how this ordeal will play out. But for investors who ultimately believe that cryptocurrencies will reach the other side, Coinbase remains a key player worth considering on dips moving forward. Indeed, the recent move in COIN stock is evidence of the amount of a momentum play this crypto company is.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia (NVDA) logo and sign on headquarters. Blurred foreground with green trees
Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is a top choice for investors looking to gain exposure to the artificial intelligence revolution. That much is clear, given the stock’s rise into the stratosphere, and fresh all-time highs above a $1 trillion valuation.

However, Nvidia is also a company that investors monitor for exposure to other key growth sectors. Whether it’s the metaverse, gaming, or blockchain technology, Nvidia’s chips are the behind-the-scenes heroes that makes all this computing brilliance happen.

Nvidia’s high-performance GPUs are among the best in the industry. Thus, many of the top players continue to use their chips and upgrade on a frequent basis.

Bullish expectations around future demand in key growth sectors have led Nvidia shares to rebound to $430 and offer potential for further growth. Analysts have set target prices as high as $600, making Nvidia an enticing choice for contrarian investors in this space.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Source: Charts by TradingView

Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT), a leading Bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining company, experienced a setback during the “crypto winter” of 2022 but has since rebounded in 2023. With Bitcoin prices surging and impressive production of 2,115 BTC in Q1, Riot Platforms holds a substantial balance sheet of over 7,100 BTC. With a strong fleet of 94,176 Bitcoin miners, the company is well-positioned in the mining industry. Notably, the stock has seen a remarkable 254% increase in 2023.

Riot, a prominent Bitcoin mining company, ended Q1 2023 with a mining capacity of 10.5EH/s and plans to expand it to 12.5EH/s in the second half of the year. They have also signed an agreement to purchase 33,280 next-generation Bitcoin miners, which would further increase capacity to 20.1EH/s in 2024.

Additionally, Riot has the option to acquire 66,560 more miners, potentially boosting mining capacity to 35.4EH/s. With $390 million in cash and digital assets and a debt-free balance sheet, the company is well-positioned for significant growth.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

Financial, Fintech

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/07/the-3-best-blockchain-stocks-to-buy-in-july/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC