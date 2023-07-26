Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

It’s time to dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday as we check out all the latest news this morning!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, a combination agreement, public offerings, and more.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) stock is rocketing more than 78% ahead of its Q2 earnings report tomorrow.
- PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW) shares are soaring close to 33% after agreeing to combine with Banc of California.
- BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) stock is surging over 18% after closing a public offering.
- LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) shares are climbing more than 18% without any clear news this morning.
- Warrantee (NASDAQ:WRNT) stock is gaining almost 17% following its public debut yesterday.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares are rising over 15% after announcing layoffs.
- AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN) stock is increasing more than 14% during early morning trading today.
- Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) shares are getting an over 14% boost on Wednesday morning.
- Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) stock is jumping more than 13% after announcing a release date for its next earnings report.
- Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) shares are up over 12% on Wednesday morning.
10 Top Losers
- Dunxin Financial (NYSEMKT:DXF) stock is plummeting more than 37% following an ADS ratio change yesterday.
- MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) shares are diving over 26% before the release of its earnings report later today.
- Snap (NYSE:SNAP) stock is tumbling more than 18% alongside the release of its latest earnings report.
- Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURC) shares are taking an over 16% beating after a massive rally yesterday.
- INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) stock is dropping nearly 16% this morning.
- Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) shares are sliding more than 15% on Wednesday morning.
- Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) stock is decreasing over 12% this morning.
- Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) shares are falling more than 11% alongside Board changes.
- AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) stock is heading over 11% lower as bankruptcy continues to weigh on the shares.
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 10% following a rally yesterday on clinical trial news.
