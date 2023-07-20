Why Is BioSig Technologies (BSGM) Stock Up 19% Today?

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) stock is rising higher on Thursday as subsidiary BioSig AI Sciences joins Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) Inception program.
The Inception program is one that Nvidia uses to select companies with promising developments in the artificial intelligence and data science spaces. With BioSig AI Sciences joining the program, it will gain access to advantages from Nvidia.
A few examples of how this news helps out BioSig AI Sciences include the support that Nvidia offers. Among that is help with product development, prototyping and deployment. Partners of the program also benefit from engineering advice as well as hardware and software support and more.
Ken Londoner, founder, chairman and CEO of BioSig Technologies, said the following about the news:
“We are thrilled to join an elite group of AI-centric technology companies leading the evolution of machine learning and AI across industries […] We believe NVIDIA Inception will help advance BioSig’s role in identifying transformational applications of AI opportunities in healthcare.”
What This Means for BSGM Stock
AI is a hot topic among traders lately, which means today’s news is likely to spark interest in BSGM stock. Helping with that is the partnership with Nvidia, which is a major player in the AI space and one many investors expect great things from.
With all of this news comes heavy trading today BSGM stock today. As of this writing, more than 8.7 million shares have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 287,000 shares.
BSGM stock is up 19.2% as of Thursday morning.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.