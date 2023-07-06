“This Overlooked Industry Is a 1,000% Backdoor Into the AI Megatrend”

Why Is Genius Sports (GENI) Stock Up 15% Today?

GENI is seeing heavy trading alongside the news

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jul 6, 2023, 11:38 am EDT

  • Genius Sports (GENI) stock is rising higher after expanding its deal with the NFL.
  • This will see it serve as the exclusive distributor of data from the league through the 2027 to 2028 season.
  • News of the agreement has GENI stock seeing heavy trading on Thursday.
Source: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) stock is on the rise Thursday as investors react to the sports betting company extending its deal with the NFL.

With this expansion, Genius Sports will continue to act as the exclusive distributor of data from the league. The new deal is set to last through the 2027-2028 season and covers play-by-play statistics, proprietary Next Gen Stats and official sports betting data feed to media companies.

Brent Lawton, Vice President of Business Development & Strategic Investments for the NFL, said the following about this news:

“Since our partnership began in 2021, Genius Sports has been an integral part of taking our official data feeds to market and working with sportsbooks to develop new ways for fans to engage with the NFL. We’re excited to extend our relationship with Genius and look forward to working with them to develop the next generation of NFL fans.”

GENI Stock Movement on Thursday

With news of the expanded NFL partnership, shares of GENI stock are seeing heavy trading on Thursday. As of this writing, more than 7.7 million shares of the sports data and betting company’s shares have changed hands.

With this stock movement, shares of GENI stock are up 14.8% as of Thursday morning. The stock is also up 96.8% since the start of the year.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

