3 Digital Asset Stocks That Are Better Bets Than Crypto

These crypto companies could be better bets than the underlying cryptocurrencies themselves

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor Aug 28, 2023, 8:32 pm EDT

  • These digital asset companies could be the superior ways to play the surge in crypto.
  • Coinbase (COIN): The popular crypto is poised for strong growth in the upcoming bull market.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA): The company is expanding its mining capacity, indicating positive business developments.
  • Riot Platforms (RIOT): Riot’s hash rate rose by only 2% from the previous quarter but surged over 143% compared to last year.
  • These three alternative digital asset stocks show lots of promise.
Source: shutterstock.com/Lemonsoup14

The world of digital assets is one that’s grown in prominence in recent years. A decade ago, most investors couldn’t really describe a cryptocurrency or non-fungible token (NFT). However, it’s a completely different game now. The rise of digital assets during this past bull market changed the game for growth investors, many of whom profited in a big way from the growth of these nascent assets.

Moving froward, the question is whether these particular digital assets are better bets than the infrastructure supporting this sector. Indeed, it’s my view that certain crypto-adjacent companies may be better-positioned to provide more stable growth over time than the underlying assets themselves.

Keeping this in mind, let’s take a look at three digital asset stocks worth adding to the watch list now.

Coinbase (COIN)

A stack of bitcoin tokens ahead of the Coinbase logo.
Source: Useacoin / Shutterstock.com

Despite a significant 2022 sell-off, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) stock surged by 180% this year, remaining below its previous highs. Trading 73% lower than its 2021 all-time high, Coinbase still offers a rebound opportunity, given the distance it will take to regain its previous highs. 

In Q2, the second-largest crypto exchange earned $707.9 million in total revenues, a decline from the prior quarter’s $772.5 million and the year-ago $808.3 million. Despite a $97 million net loss, an adjusted EBITDA of $194 million emerged. Analyst estimates varied, yet the results have brought relief to crypto bulls and shareholders.

For those bullish on the ability of centralized exchanges to grow, Coinbase remains the top pick in this regard. If crypto trading volumes pick up, this company will undoubtedly be the biggest beneficiary of such a catalyst.

Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA)

Macro view of miner working for bitcoins mine pool. Devices and technology for mining cryptocurrency. Mining cryptocurrency concept. MARA stock. Crypto mining.
Source: Yev_1234 / Shutterstock

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) is a well-known cryptocurrency mining company currently trading on the Nasdaq exchange. While intriguing, it’s a long-term play with risks and potential rewards. Let’s delve into the details of this notable Bitcoin (BTC-USD) miner.

MARA stock has corrected from its recent high to below $14, and with significant short interest, a reversal rally is possible. Despite Q2 revenue and earnings miss, Marathon’s operational hash rate is 17.7EH/s, growing to 21.8EH/s, indicating positive mining capacity growth and a promising outlook.

For those seeking a crypto-related investment without a spot Bitcoin ETF, consider Marathon Digital. Do your research, monitor news, and be cautious due to associated risks. MARA stock provides investors with indirect exposure to Bitcoin prices, so volatility may remain high. That said, those bullish on where Bitcoin will trade a few years down the road may have greater upside with MARA, given this leveraged relationship.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

In this photo illustration, the Riot Platforms (RIOT) logo is displayed on a smartphone screen.
Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) is a top choice for investing in Bitcoin mining, especially after a recent 40% correction. The stock’s appeal is boosted by its robust balance sheet, with no debt and $510 million in cash and digital assets by Q2 2023, ensuring flexibility for expansion.

By Q2 2023, Riot had a mining capacity of 10.7EH/s, marking a 143% year-over-year increase. Notably, capacity is set to further surge due to a June miner purchase agreement. This move aims to reach 20.1EH/s by mid-2024 and potentially expand to 35.4EH/s by the end of next year. Despite halving-related mining challenges, a potential cryptocurrency surge could counterbalance. Riot’s aggressive mining capacity expansion plans contribute to a positive outlook.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

