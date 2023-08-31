Dear AMC Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Oct. 13

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock fans will want to keep an eye on the company when a major event rolls around on Oct. 13, 2023.
That’s when the movie theater chain will premiere the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film. This film covers the major concert held by the entertainer, which broke records with its 3 million attendees in the first part of its U.S. run.
This film of the concert will start showings on Oct. 13 and will have at least four available on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Tickets for the event are $19.89 plus tax for adults and $13.13 plus tax for seniors and children.
AMC Entertainment notes that the event will have showings at each of its locations in the U.S. The Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film will also air in Canada and Mexico with other domestic theater chains handling the event.
What This Means For AMC Stock
Considering how well the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour went with fans, AMC Entertainment is expecting a strong performance during its run. The concert regularly sold out and the movie theater chain is hoping to draw in fans who either missed out because of that or simply want to reexperience the event.
AMC stock is seeing heavy trading on Thursday with some 15 million shares changing hands. For the record, its daily average trading volume is about 6 million shares. The stock is also up 1.9% as of Thursday morning.
