Why Are Cannabis Stocks TLRY, ACB, CGC, CURLF Up Today?

Cannabis stocks are up on Thursday as investors in the market react to news marijuana may be downgraded from a Schedule I drug.
According to insiders, a member of the Department of Health and Human Services is seeking a drop in the drug from Schedule I to Schedule III. To put that in perspective, heroin is a Schedule I drug while cocaine and fenantyl are Schedule II drugs.
A downgrade to a Schedule III drug would put marijuana below all of these drugs. If this change were to happen, it would reduce restrictions on marijuana. Doing so could be a great boon to cannabis stocks.
The Drug Enforcement Agency has confirmed that it got a letter requesting a lower Schedule III rating for cannabis. However, it hasn’t said if it will follow that recommendation. Instead, the agency will conduct its own review of the drug, reports Business Insider.
Let’s get into how cannabis stocks are reacting to this news below!
Cannabis Stocks Up Today
- Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) stock is up more than 4% as of Thursday morning.
- Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) shares are rallying over 7% as of this writing.
- Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) stock is climbing more than 7% higher on Thursday.
- Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) shares are jumping over 25% this morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.