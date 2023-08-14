FFIE Stock Alert: Faraday Future Delivers Its First FF 91

Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock is a hot topic among traders on Monday after the EV company delivered its first FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance.
The FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance is a luxury EV made by Faraday Future and will have further deliveries this year. The company celebrated its first delivery with a special event as it handed the keys over to Private Collection Motors (PCM).
Here’s what Faraday Future said about future deliveries in a news release.
“FF is also actively signing purchase agreements for the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance with additional potential owners and Developer Co-Creators. The Company looks forward to announcing its first FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance car owner of the second group of users of its Phase-2 Co-Creation delivery soon.”
To go along with the first delivery of the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance, Faraday Future also announced its Developer Co-Creation festival campaign. This has it holding a series of events where candidates with recommendations can attend.
FFIE Stock Movement
FFIE stock is up 1.9% as of Monday morning as more than 18 million shares change hands. The company’s daily average trading volume is well above that at 80.7 million shares. Investors will note that FFIE stock is largely unmoved since the start of the year.
