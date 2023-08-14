“This AI Panic Could Change Everything”

It’s an event that’s guaranteed to happen on August 23. One week before the panic begins, Eric Fry will be sharing his blueprint for turning this AI panic into 1,000% profit potential.

Wed, August 16 at 8:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Sign Up Now
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

FFIE Stock Alert: Faraday Future Delivers Its First FF 91

FFIE stock is up alongside the delivery news

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Aug 14, 2023, 11:21 am EDT

Advertisement

  • Faraday Future (FFIE) stock is up after the delivery of one of its new electric vehicles (EV).
  • The company handed off the keys to its first FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance to Private Collection Motors (PCM).
  • It’s also planning more deliveries for the near future.
FFIE Stock - FFIE Stock Alert: Faraday Future Delivers Its First FF 91

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock is a hot topic among traders on Monday after the EV company delivered its first FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance.

The FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance is a luxury EV made by Faraday Future and will have further deliveries this year. The company celebrated its first delivery with a special event as it handed the keys over to Private Collection Motors (PCM).

Here’s what Faraday Future said about future deliveries in a news release.

“FF is also actively signing purchase agreements for the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance with additional potential owners and Developer Co-Creators. The Company looks forward to announcing its first FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance car owner of the second group of users of its Phase-2 Co-Creation delivery soon.”

To go along with the first delivery of the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance, Faraday Future also announced its Developer Co-Creation festival campaign. This has it holding a series of events where candidates with recommendations can attend.

FFIE Stock Movement

FFIE stock is up 1.9% as of Monday morning as more than 18 million shares change hands. The company’s daily average trading volume is well above that at 80.7 million shares. Investors will note that FFIE stock is largely unmoved since the start of the year.

There’s even more stock market news that traders will want to know about today below!

We have all of the hottest stock market coverage that investors need to know about on Monday! Among that is PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) stock rising as it names a new CEO, layoffs hitting BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) stock today, as well as Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) stock getting an analyst upgrade! All of that news is ready to go at the following links!

More Stock Market News For Monday

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/08/ffie-stock-alert-faraday-future-delivers-its-first-ff-91/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC