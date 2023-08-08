Short Squeeze Stocks Alert: 4 Stocks Goldman Thinks Can Surge Higher

Goldman Sachs has released a list of four short squeeze stocks that it believes could see a major rally when they release earnings reports for Q2 2023.
Goldman Sachs highlights four stocks that a highly shorted as having potential for a squeeze when they drop their upcoming earnings report. This comes as a strong Q2 earnings seasons has put pressure on short sellers.
Let’s get into the four stocks that Goldman Sachs says investors will want to keep an eye on in the coming weeks!
Short Squeeze Stocks To Watch
- First up is Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), which has a short interest of 23%. The electric vehicle (EV) charging company is set to release its latest earnings report after hours tomorrow. PLUG stock is sliding over 5% as of Tuesday morning and is down 14% since the start of the year.
- Next on that list is drink company Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) with a short interest of 25%. Investors won’t have to wait long to see if CELH shares rally as it will release earnings after markets close today. CELH is currently down 1.5% while being up 40% so far in 2023.
- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) joins this list with a short interest of 37%. The cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) company will also release earnings for the second quarter of the year after markets close today. UPST shares are down slightly on Tuesday morning but are up 301% since the start of the year.
- Closing out this list is Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) with a short interest of 26%. The crypto mining company is among that that will release earnings after today’s closing bell. The stock is up 1.5% as of this writing and is up 350.1% year-to-date.
Investors can get even more of the latest stock market news below!
We’ve got all of the most recent stock market happenings worth reading about on Tuesday! A few examples include why shares of Gorilla Technology (NASDAQ:GRRR), Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID), and bank stocks are on the move today. All of that news is ready to go at the following links!
More Stock Market News For Tuesday
- GRRR Stock Alert: Gorilla Technology Targets Illegal Short Selling
- LCID Stock Alert: Lucid Motors Reports Strong Cash Balance
- Why Are Bank Stocks Down Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.