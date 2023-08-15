Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Pre-market stock movers are a hot topic this morning and we’re checking out the biggest ones worth watching on Tuesday!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, clinical trial results, and companies exploring strategic alternatives.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) stock is rocketing more than 65% following approval for its metastatic uveal melanoma treatment.
- G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) shares are soaring close to 22% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock is surging nearly 21% with strong revenue growth in Q2.
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares are gaining over 17% as it joins a meme stock rally.
- Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ) stock is climbing more than 16% on Tuesday morning.
- FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) shares are increasing over 15% despite a Q2 earnings miss.
- LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) stock is rising more than 14% as it explores alternatives.
- Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) shares are getting an over 13% boost with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Arena Group (NYSEMKT:AREN) stock is jumping more than 12% as a new investor took a major stake in the company.
- Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) shares are up over 12% after releasing its Q2 earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) stock is crashing more than 62% after announcing the company will voluntarily delist its shares.
- Altisource Asset Management (NYSEMKT:AAMC) shares are plummeting over 62% with the release of its Q2 2023 earnings report.
- Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) stock is diving more than 49% after releasing its Q2 results, announcing interim study data, and announcing it’s exploring strategic alternatives.
- Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) shares are tumbling over 41% with poor test results for its degenerative disease treatment.
- TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) stock is taking a more than 33% beating after releasing its earnings report for Q2.
- MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL) shares are falling almost 32% alongside its latest earnings release.
- OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) stock is dropping over 21% after releasing lackluster Q2 earnings.
- Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) shares are sliding more than 21% this morning.
- Jet AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) stock is decreasing over 18% as it continues to fall after its debut.
- Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 18% on poor earnings and an outlook cut.
