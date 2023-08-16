Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Investors will want to get ready for another busy day of trading as we cover the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday!
Moving stocks this morning are business updates, earnings reports, a terminated merger, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) stock is rocketing more than 64% alongside joint venture news and a business update.
- Ebet (NASDAQ:EBET) shares are soaring over 35% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) stock is surging more than 28% alongside its Q2 earnings report.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares are rising over 23% as it prepares to present clinical data next month.
- Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) stock is gaining close to 23% after completing a strategic transaction with Imugene Limited.
- Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) shares are climbing nearly 17% after reporting record revenue for fiscal 2023!
- MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) stock is heading almost 17% higher on Wednesday morning.
- Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares are getting a more than 16% boost after announcing its latest earnings report.
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock is jumping over 16% in early morning trading.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares are up more than 13% without any clear news this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC) stock is plummeting over 36% following massive gains during its public debut yesterday.
- Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) shares are diving more than 24% after failing to file its earnings report on time but releasing preliminary results.
- Coherent (NYSE:COHR) stock is sliding over 21% on a weak outlook in its fiscal Q4 earnings.
- Castellum (NYSEMKT:CTM) shares are tumbling more than 18% after rallying with its latest earnings release.
- Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) stock is taking an over 17% beating following a recent rally.
- Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) shares are dropping more than 17% on Wednesday morning.
- SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM) stock is falling over 16% following its public debut.
- VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) shares are decreasing more than 16% after also rallying in a public debut.
- Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) stock is declining over 11% following the resignation of a Board member.
- Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 11% after terminating its merger agreement with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.