Why Is NanoVibronix (NAOV) Up 153% Today?

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) stock is climbing higher on Wednesday after announcing independent results from a study of its UroShield medical device.
The study comes from the University of Southampton in the U.K. Results from that study were positive with its conclusion noting that UroShield’s method of delivery low-frequency ultrasound to prevent complications from catheters.
Here’s the concluding statement of that study, which is titled Understanding the Use of the NanoVibronix® UroShield® in Preventing Catheter-Associated Infections and Blockage.
“The positive reported outcomes and the data from these preliminary studies indicate an effect on the community structure of the microbial populations found in the urine and forming the biofilm. This indicates potential for developing a healthy urinary microbiome by use of low frequency ultrasound, thus avoiding longterm use of antibiotics and the risks associated with such strategies.”
What This Means For NAOV Stock
Having this study back up NanoVibronix’s UroShield is a major win for NAOV stock. It also brought additional attention to the company’s shares today. As such, heavy trading is taking place. That has more than 40 million shares changing hands as of this writing. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is around 6,000 shares.
NAOV stock is up 153.4% as of Wednesday morning but is still down 19.1% since the start of the year.
