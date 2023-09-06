OSTK Stock Alert: ‘New’ Bed Bath & Beyond Plunges on Disappointing Results

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK), which is the new Bed Bath & Beyond, is seeing its stock fall on Wednesday with the release of its Q3 earnings data.
Specifically, Overstock.com notes performance from its Bed Bath & Beyond websites following their launches in Canada and the U.S. in June. The biggest detail bothering investors in OSTK stock today is the brand’s revenue for the quarter decreasing in the mid-teens year-over-year (YoY). It also saw a double-digit decrease from the same time last year since its U.S. launch.
Breaking down that data further, Bed Bath & Beyond saw orders increase mid-single-digit percent range YoY. However, the average order value dropped in the high teens when compared to the same period of the year prior.
Despite these results, Jonathan Johnson, CEO of the new Bed Bath & Beyond, said the following.
“Even in a challenging macro-economic environment, we acquired new customers and re-activated past customers. Our topline performance is improving steadily. We have experienced year-over-year order growth since the U.S. launch, led by orders from new customers.”
How This Affects OSTK Stock
Considering the earnings data included in this update, it’s not too surprising that shares of OSTK stock are seeing heavy trading today. As of this writing, more than 6.5 million shares have changed hands as investors sell the stock. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 2.6 million shares.
OSTK stock is down 23% as of Wednesday morning.
