Why Is CrowdStrike (CRWD) Stock Moving Today?

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) stock is on the move Thursday after the cloud security company got a series of increased price targets.
Mizuho Securities starts us off with the firm’s analysts increasing their price target from $180 per share to $195 per share. This comes as the firm’s analysts maintain a “buy” rating for the shares.
Next on our list is Needham with a price target increase from $200 per share to $215 per share. Yet again, this comes as the firm maintains a “buy” rating for shares of CRWD stock.
Adding to this is analysts at Truist increasing their price target for CRWD stock from $175 per share to $200 per share. Like the two firms before it, Truist continues to maintain its “buy” rating for CrowdStrike shares.
Several other analysts have updated their price predictions for CRWD as well. Investors will also want to keep in mind the analyst consensus price target of $190 per share and analyst consensus moderate buy rating for shares.
CRWD Stock Jumps on CSCO Deal
Investors will also note that CrowdStrike stock jumped in early morning trading today following news from Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO). The company announced that it’s buying Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) for $28 billion. This has the deal pricing shares of SPLK stock at $157 per share.
Unfortunately, CRWD stock has already given up its gains from this morning. As a result, the company’s shares are down 1.8% as of this writing.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.