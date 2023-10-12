Dear Ehang (EH) Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Oct. 13

Fans of Ehang (NASDAQ:EH) stock will want to keep an eye on the autonomous aerial vehicle technology company when Oct. 13 gets here for a potential catalyst.
Investors already watching EH stock will know that the company’s shares have been suspended from trading since Monday. This suspension was made at the request of the company and was approved by the Nasdaq Exchange.
Also included in that suspension news is the company preparing for a major business announcement. This announcement is the reason that Ehang requested a suspension for the trading of its shares.
What Happens on Oct.13?
Shares of EH stock are going to start trading again on Friday. That’s due to the suspension only being set to last until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today. Considering that’s after market hours, investors likely won’t see the effects of this halt until tomorrow.
The other big thing that traders will want to watch for is Ehang’s big announcement. It has made it yet, so it’s likely coming later today or tomorrow. Depending on what that news entails, it could act as a positive or negative catalyst for the company’s shares once they start trading again.
Until that time, investors in EH stock will have to wait patiently for updates from the company.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.