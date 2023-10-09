EH Stock Alert: EHang Suspends Nasdaq Trading

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) stock is undergoing a trading halt on Monday as investors wait for incoming news from the autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company.
According to a press release, EHang requested the trading halt, and Nasdaq approved its request. This halt went into effect when markets opened this morning and is set to end no later than 5:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday.
EHang put in the trading halt request as it is preparing for a major announcement. The company doesn’t say what this news is. Instead, it simply states that it’s a “very significant development regarding its business operations.”
How This Affects EH Stock
With news of the trading halt, investors holding EH stock are going to be keeping a close eye on the company in the coming days. It’s possible that the news could act as a catalyst for increased trading of EH shares.
The only problem that investors face right now is the nature of that news. If it’s positive, shares of EH stock could undergo a massive rally later this week. However, any negative news is likely to do damage to the shares.
While there’s no stock movement to cover today, investors will note that EH stock is up 80% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.