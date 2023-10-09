Dear Polestar (PSNY) Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Nov. 9

Fans of Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ:PSNY) stock will want to mark their calendars for Nov. 9 as the electric vehicle (EV) company prepares for a major event.
Nov. 9 is when Polestar Automotive plans to hold its Polestar Day. The company’s plans for this year’s event include an in-depth look at its full model lineup of luxury and performance EVs. This is an exclusive in-person event being held in Los Angeles.
Polestar Automotive will kick off the event with a keynote presentation from the company’s leaders and strategic partners. Shareholders that want to attend can sign up to do so, but the company notes that spaces are limited and will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis.
What This Means for PSNY Stock
Depending on how investors react, this event could be a big catalyst for PSNY stock. That means traders might see the company’s stock rally on Nov. 9 in response to the product lineup and technology shown off at the event.
However, that possible momentum isn’t in play just yet. Instead, shares of PSNY stock are down 3.4% as of Monday morning. That comes as only about 157,000 shares trade hands. as compared to a daily average of 3.8 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.