MULN Stock: Mullen Automotive Appoints New Chief Strategy Officer

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) has a new chief strategy officer, and her name is Marianne McInerney. With almost two decades of experience in the automotive industry, McInerney will oversee Mullen’s state and government affairs. She will also manage sales and growth opportunities for Mullen’s portfolio of electric vehicles (EVs).
“Mullen is a strategically driven organization and its product line of advanced EVs for both commercial and consumer audiences are unrivaled,” said McInerney. “When I combine Mullen’s product innovation and strategy with their U.S. assembly and manufacturing facilities and well-curated team, Mullen has a competitive EV story and I am excited to put my experience and relationships with fleets and dealers to drive value across the organization.”
McInerney has experience involving government transportation. Previously, she served as the assistant secretary and director of public affairs for the U.S. Department of Transportation. She has also worked for several clean energy transportation companies. These include GreenTech Automotive, Smith Electric Vehicles, Visionary Vehicles and, most recently, Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN). At Cenntro, McInerney was the executive vice president from 2013 to 2015 and the chief marketing officer from 2020 to 2023.
On top of that, an old friend of Mullen could be making a comeback. Earlier this week, Mullen announced that it would make a one-time accommodation to allow Lawrence Hardge to test his energy management module (EMM) technology on two Mullen vehicles located at an EPA-certified test facility. The company terminated its relationship with Hardge last July. It stated that “his accommodation has not established, nor is it intended to establish, any relationship with Hardge or EVT.”
Through his X (formerly Twitter) account, Hardge noted that the test would occur on or about Oct. 11, which is tomorrow. When asked if he had plans to renegotiate his contract with Mullen, Hardge responded “Yes.”
The rekindling of Hardge’s relationship with Mullen would certainly be an interesting development. The contract between the two parties was previously terminated for several reasons. For example, Hardge refused to test his EMM at an approved facility.
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.