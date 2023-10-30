“Don’t Miss Luke’s 100X AI Blueprint for the AI Turning Point”

Strike Alert 2023: Workers at CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid Walk Out

CVS, WBA and RADCQ are facing a three-day walkout

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Oct 30, 2023, 11:53 am EDT

  • A series of strikes are affecting CVS Health (CVS), Walgreens (WBA) and Rite Aid (RADCQ).
  • This has 4,500 workers staging a three-day walkout.
  • The employees are striking over working conditions.
Source: Susan Montgomery / Shutterstock.com

Workers at pharmacy companies CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) and Rite Aid (OTCMKTS:RADCQ) have staged a strike that has them walking out on the businesses for three days to highlight working conditions

The strikes at CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid are focused on unsafe working conditions. Employees of these companies are focusing on how understaffed locations are, requiring a daunting amount of work for the company’s workers.

Investors will note that these strikes are from non-unionized workers at CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid. The walkout this week is expected to have as many as 4,500 employees take part.

Shane Jerominski, a prior Walgreens employee and an organizer of the walkout, said the following to Reuters about the strike:

“Some of these stores are so grossly understaffed at the moment and just bogged down with not only prescriptions but the amount of immunization appointments and walk-ins that they’re expected to do.”

How The Strike Affects CVS, WBA and RADCQ Stocks

  • CVS stock starts us off with the company’s shares up 1.2% as of Monday morning.
  • Next, we have WBA stock with the pharmacy company’s shares falling 1.1% as of this writing.
  • Finally, RADCQ stock is up 11.4% as of Monday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

