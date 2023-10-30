“Don’t Miss Luke’s 100X AI Blueprint for the AI Turning Point”

Why Are Stocks Up Today?

Stocks are rising alongside several major events this week

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Oct 30, 2023, 11:26 am EDT

  • Stocks are up today as investors prepare for a busy week.
  • That includes an update from the Fed on Wednesday.
  • Several earnings reports from major companies also come out this week.
Stocks are up today as investors react to the latest market happenings and we’ve got a quick breakdown of all the news worth noting on Monday!

First off, investors will remember that the Federal Reserve is preparing to make its next interest rate decision on Wednesday. Experts are predicting that the Fed will keep interest rates higher longer but that it won’t increase interest rates at this meeting.

Another big event happening this week is an earnings report from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) set to come out on Thursday. On that same note, fast-food giant McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) released earnings today that investors are still digesting.

Finally, investors are expecting additional updates from the Big 3 automakers concerning the ongoing strike from the United Auto Workers (UAW) union. The UAW has already reached tentative agreements with Ford (NYSE:F) and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA). Insiders say that General Motors (NYSE:GM) is about to close on an agreement as well.

Let’s check out how all of this news is affecting the major indices below!

Stocks Up Today: Major Incides Rising

  • Starting us off is the S&P 500 jumping .71% as of Monday morning.
  • Next, we have the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbing .95% higher as of this writing.
  • Finally, the NASDAQ Composite is seeing a. 81% gain on Monday morning.

Investors that are looking for even more of the most recent stock market news will want to stick around!

We’re offering up all of the hottest stock market stories that traders need to know about on Monday! Among that is what’s moving shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) and SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock today. All of that news is ready to go down below!

More Monday Stock Market News

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

