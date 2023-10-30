Why Are Stocks Up Today?

Stocks are up today as investors react to the latest market happenings and we’ve got a quick breakdown of all the news worth noting on Monday!
First off, investors will remember that the Federal Reserve is preparing to make its next interest rate decision on Wednesday. Experts are predicting that the Fed will keep interest rates higher longer but that it won’t increase interest rates at this meeting.
Another big event happening this week is an earnings report from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) set to come out on Thursday. On that same note, fast-food giant McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) released earnings today that investors are still digesting.
Finally, investors are expecting additional updates from the Big 3 automakers concerning the ongoing strike from the United Auto Workers (UAW) union. The UAW has already reached tentative agreements with Ford (NYSE:F) and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA). Insiders say that General Motors (NYSE:GM) is about to close on an agreement as well.
Let’s check out how all of this news is affecting the major indices below!
Stocks Up Today: Major Incides Rising
- Starting us off is the S&P 500 jumping .71% as of Monday morning.
- Next, we have the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbing .95% higher as of this writing.
- Finally, the NASDAQ Composite is seeing a. 81% gain on Monday morning.
