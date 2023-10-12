This Costco Insider Just Sold 1,200 Shares of COST Stock

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) stock is on the move Thursday as investors react to news of an insider selling the company’s shares.
Canton Frates, an executive vice president for Costco, sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock on Oct. 6. These shares were sold for between $562.454 to $563.07 each with the average share sale price sitting at $562.6418.
While Frates sold a decent amount of COST stock in those transactions, the executive vice president still holds a large stake in the company. After that sale, Frates continues to hold 8,362.912 shares of Costco stock.
Investors will also keep in mind that Frates has been buying up shares of COST stock over the last few months. In the past three months, his insider trading has amounted to net share ownership increasing by 53,500 shares.
Patrick Callans, another executive vice president at Costco, also recently sold shares. This saw the executive sell 2,500 shares on Oct. 9. These were sold for an average price of $553.76 per share. He also continues to hold 67,734.473 shares of COST stock following this sale.
COST Stock Movement on Thursday
Costco investors don’t seem particularly bothered by today’s insider selling news. As of this writing, only about 3,000 shares have changed hands. For comparison, the daily average trading volume for the stock is 1.7 million shares.
COST stock is up slightly as of Thursday morning and was up 24.8% year-to-date as of Wednesday’s close.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.