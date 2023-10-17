Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time for another dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we list out the top stocks worth watching on Tuesday!
Moving stocks on Tuesday are earnings reports, a takeover bid, merger plans and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) stock is rocketing more than 68% after regaining compliance with listing standards.
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) shares are soaring over 22% on news of a $10 billion bid for the company.
- Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) stock is surging more than 10% without any clear news this morning.
- Akso Health (NASDAQ:AHG) shares are gaining over 10% after regaining listing compliance.
- Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) stock is increasing more than 8% alongside stock ownership updates.
- Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) shares are climbing over 6% as it continues a recent rally.
- Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) stock is rising more than 5% on Tuesday morning.
- Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) shares are getting an over 5% boost today.
- Circor International (NYSE:CIR) stock is jumping 5% following an update on merger plans.
- Nkgen Biotech (NASDAQ:NKGN) shares are up more than 4% ahead of a presentation today.
10 Top Losers
- Netscout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) stock is plummeting over 23% alongside an update to its outlook.
- Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares are diving more than 11% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Ambrx Biopharma (NASDAQ:AMAM) stock is taking an over 10% beating this morning.
- Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) shares are sliding more than 6% with the release of its third-quarter earnings report.
- Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) stock is dropping over 6% on Tuesday morning.
- Sunpower (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares are decreasing close to 6% today.
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock is falling more than 5% as it continues negative movement from yesterday.
- Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) shares are slipping over 4% on Tuesday.
- Nokia (NYSE:NOK) stock is dipping more than 4% today.
- Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 4%.
