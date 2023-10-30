Why Is Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA) Stock Down Today?

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) stock is falling on Monday after the immunotherapy company alerted investors to a delisting notice.
Medicenna Therapeutics notes that it received the delisting notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market. This has its shares being delisted due to them being unable to maintain the minimum bid price of $1 each.
Medicenna Therapeutics alerted the Nasdaq that it has no intention of appealing the delisting decision. It also doesn’t intend to regain compliance with the minimum listing standard through a reverse stock split.
What This Means for MDNA Stock
Fahar Merchant, Ph.D., president and CEO of Medicenna Therapeutics, said the following about the news:
“Our Board of Directors concluded that within the context of the current biotech markets, the Company and its stockholders do not benefit from a Nasdaq listing considering the associated significant costs and resources required.”
With this news, shares of MDNA stock will be delisted from the Nasdaq Exchange this week. That will see trading suspended on Thursday before a filing is made to remove the company’s shares from the market. This should result in its shares switching over to the OTC Markets after the delisting.
MDNA stock is down 2.7% on Monday alongside the delisting news.
Investors seeking out even more of the most recent stock market stories will want to stick around!
We’re offering up all of the hottest stock market news that traders need to know about on Monday! That includes everything happening with shares of Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) stock, Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT) stock and Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) stock today. All of that news is ready to go down below!
More Stock Market News for Monday
- Why Is Nuvve (NVVE) Stock Down 11% Today?
- Why Is Conduit Pharmaceuticals (CDT) Stock Up 66% Today?
- Why Is Miromatrix Medical (MIRO) Stock Up 235% Today?
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.