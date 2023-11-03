3 Electric Aircraft Stocks Getting Ready to Take Flight

Electric aircraft stocks are igniting the investment world, marking a transformative era in aviation. The shift to electric propulsion, with its lower noise, emissions and operating costs, looks to be a game-changer. These stocks represent not just technological innovation but a revolution in how we perceive air travel.
Analysts predict the electric aircraft market will skyrocket from $8.8 billion in 2022 to an estimated $37.2 billion by 2030, fueled by an impressive compound annual growth rate of 19.8%. Investing in this burgeoning field is thrilling but requires a strategic mindset. Amidst its developmental phase, many stocks are undergoing correction and consolidation, a typical aftermath of a market rally. However, this scenario presents a shimmering opportunity for investors to identify and invest in these three stocks that are primed for a meteoric rise.
Joby Aviation (JOBY)
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) has captured the market’s attention, with its stock value climbing over 70% year-to-date. Recently, the company marked a notable milestone in electric aviation, launching New York City’s first-ever electric air taxi flight. This breakthrough, in collaboration with Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL), positions New York as a critical early market.
Progressing steadily, Joby has impressively completed 84% of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Stage 3 certification requirements. The company’s roadmap for 2025 includes launching a commercial service, heralding a new era in urban air mobility. Meanwhile, production is in full swing, with three aircraft currently being assembled at Joby’s pilot production facility.
Furthermore, the company has soared to new heights by delivering its pioneering all-electric air taxi to the U.S. Air Force. Additionally, with an order backlog worth $131 million from the U.S. Department of Defense and a $264 million investment in research and development during the first nine months of 2023, Joby is well-positioned for sustained growth in the upcoming years.
EHang (EH)
EHang (NASDAQ:EH), a front-runner in the autonomous aerial vehicle sector, has solidified its status as a compelling eVTOL investment. The company recently reached a pivotal point in its journey, securing certification from the Civil Aviation Administration of China for its passenger-carrying crewless aerial vehicle. This milestone is a game-changer, paving the way for considerable revenue growth in 2024 and beyond.
EHang’s latest financial disclosures further underline this positive trajectory, with the third-quarter earnings report revealing a striking 248% year-over-year increase in revenue to $3.9 million. The company’s global expansion achievements further bolster this financial resilience. To date, EHang has conducted 39,000 trial flights across 14 countries, demonstrating its expansive market potential.
Financially, EHang stands on solid ground with a robust $40.5 million in cash and equivalents as of September. Given EHang’s promising business developments and anticipated revenue surge in the next five years, the future looks bright for both the company and its investors.
Lilium N.V. (LILM)
Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) is rapidly gaining traction in the eVTOL sector, emerging as an intriguing yet potentially undervalued stock for savvy investors. The company recently secured a substantial $192 million in funding from prominent German tech investors.
In a significant stride forward, Lilium began assembling the electric propulsion system for its Lilium Jet in October, signaling a leap toward the jet’s industrialization. This development highlights Lilium’s commitment to its cutting-edge technology and its potential in the electric aircraft domain.
Moreover, Lilium has earned critical certifications from both the European Aviation Safety Agency and the FAA, a testament to its compliance and safety standards. Additionally, Lilium is expanding globally, with agreements for over 100 jets in China’s Shenzhen district and a deal for ten jets with ArcosJet, along with exclusive Middle East distribution rights, demonstrating its swift transition towards eco-friendly air travel within three years.
On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.