3 EV Charging Stocks to Buy as Adoption Soars in Europe

In the United States, electric vehicle (EV) sales have been slowing down. Still, while this may make some investors nervous, it clearly isn’t impacting how other nations feel about the shifting EV industry.
Across the ocean, Europe is working hard to spur its transition to a world of electric vehicles. Recently, both France and Denmark announced plans to make significant investments in developing EV charging infrastructure. This news hasn’t done much to bolster companies in the U.S. today, but investors shouldn’t be fooled. Increasing adoption in Europe can be excellent news for EV charging stocks — especially those with an international presence. As Electrek reports:
“Currently, France has more than 1.6 million charging points, but the vast majority of these are in homes and businesses, with only 7% public. French ministers have also announced an increase in the tax credit for buying and installing a home charging unit point to €500, compared to €300 to date […] The Danish Transport Ministry has also announced an investment of €91.5 million to build out 25 charging stations for heavy transport, with the first fast charging locations for electric trucks set to be up and running by 2025. As spotted by Electrive, they will be located along major Danish highways and have a total charging capacity of 133 MW from 175 charge points.”
There has been some good news for EV charging stocks in the U.S. as well. Last week, the Democratic Party swept legislative elections. Having a more environmentally-friendly political party in power will be excellent for companies in the clean energy space as well.
With all that said, let’s take a look at the best stock to buy as spreading EV adoption continues to soar on a global scale.
Best EV Charging Stocks: ChargePoint (CHPT)
Any discussion of EV charging stocks has to include ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT). This company is the leader of its niche sector despite the many headwinds that it has faced in 2023. And while it does trade at penny stock price levels — currently in the $3 range — Wall Street remains highly bullish on shares for good reason. As InvestorPlace contributor Chris Markoch reports, “analysts give the stock a consensus price target of $9.79.”
While it has been a difficult year for ChargePoint, anytime EV adoption starts to rise, CHPT stock will ride the wave. That’s also true when it happens in international markets. Since 2021, the company has been working hard to corner the EV charging market in Europe. Its technology can be found in both France and Denmark as well as nations like the United Kingdom, Italy and Spain. All told, the trend of massive EV infrastructure across the globe is exactly what ChargePoint needs to shoot out of penny stock prices permanently.
Blink Charging (BLNK)
Like ChargePoint, Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) has struggled this year amid difficult market conditions. But also like ChargePoint, Blink has recently caught the eye of Wall Street analysts who see it as having significant upside potential.
For one, the company kicked off this November by bringing its bi-directional EQ 200 charger to both the U.K. and Ireland. Further, Blink’s CEO predicts that global growth trends will persist as EV adoption continues to rise.
On top of that, despite the fact that BLNK stock has struggled over the past two quarters, its strong financials should give investors cause for optimism. As InvestorPlace contributor Ian Cooper reports:
“UBS analysts also gave BLNK a buy rating believing BLNK could achieve breakeven adjusted EBITDA a year ahead of expectations. Earnings haven’t been too shabby either. In its second quarter, the company reported that revenues jumped 185% year-over-year to $32.8 million. Service revenue was also up a stunning 211% to $7 million.”
Blink is in an excellent position to continue scaling on a global level. If its recent performance is any indication, it won’t trade around the $4 mark for long.
Best EV Charging Stocks: Beam Global (BEEM)
This company doesn’t tend to receive as much attention as other EV charging stocks, even though it currently trades at a higher price level than CHPT and BLNK. But that doesn’t mean Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) isn’t worth watching. On the contrary, this San Diego, California-based company is at the forefront of the clean energy revolution, especially when it comes to mobility. Beam produces not just EV charging technology but also energy storage solutions and more. It claims to have “the most rapidly deployed EV charging stations in the world.”
The “Global” in Beam’s name is also important to note. Highly focused on growth, the firm recently entered European markets by acquiring energy infrastructure manufacturer Amiga DOO Kraljevo. In January 2023, Beam also received a key battery technology patent from both India and China. Finally, like Blink, the firm’s impressive earnings have shown clear growth despite a difficult start to the year, indicating that the company is destined for a turnaround.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.