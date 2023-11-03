SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

3 Tech Stocks to Pick Up BEFORE the Year-End Rally

These tech stocks all have explosive potential

By Matthew Farley, InvestorPlace Contributor Nov 30, 2023, 3:34 pm EST

  • Investors should pick up shares of these tech stocks before they take flight in December.
  • Cerence (CRNC): It has solid business fundamentals, and analysts agree it will rise in price over the next twelve months.
  • Enphase Energy (ENPH): This company fell out of favor with investors and is well due for a rebound.
  • Appian Corporation (APPN): Like ENPH, this company’s share may be oversold and could quickly surge higher.
Source: Shutterstock

The fabled end-of-year rally is upon us, so the question is – are you ready?

Tech stocks in the Nasdaq index have been on a bit of a bender since the end of October. Investors might collectively believe strongly in marquee names. True, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) or Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) still have the potential to surge higher.

Beyond the big names, investors should focus on the smaller tech stocks. These companies have favorable enterprise value-to-market cap ratios, with many are witnessing explosive top-line revenue growth.

Also, they’re likely to benefit from a considerable rise in their stock prices amid the entire market moving higher. But these stocks now when they can be scooped up at a relative bargain compared to their likely January price.

So, for investors in the market to buy tech stocks, let’s examine three now.

Cerence (CRNC)

3d rendering ai robot think or compute AI stocks
Source: Phonlamai Photo / Shutterstock.com

Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) is a little-known AI stock making waves. CRNC stock specializes in voice recognition and natural language understanding. These technologies have broad current applications in products we use today.

Amazon’s Alexa is one example. But in the future, this tech could be used in high-end electric vehicles, such as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Aside from CRNC’s catalysts for future growth, more supporting evidence suggests its stock price could take flight soon. Specifically, its revenue surged by 38.9% to $80.76 million last quarter. Additionally, its EPS was positive at $0.09, up from -$0.14 one year ago. These metrics have outperformed many peer companies, which suggests it could also be undervalued based on these metrics.

Regarding CRNC’s undervaluation, analysts’ consensus price target is $26.14, or 45.79% higher than the current price. Also, unlike most other tech stocks, CRNC is presently cash flow positive, which reduces its downside risk.

Therefore, there’s good reason to buy CRNC now based on its fundamentals before it becomes more expensive later.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

mobile phone screen with Enphase Energy (ENPH) logo on it to represent renewable energy stocks
Source: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

If you’re after a tech stock operating in the renewable energy sector, then Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) is your pick. ENPH stock specializes in the production of microinverters. These devices plug into solar panels to convert direct current to alternating current to power household products.

Some cursory glances at discount cash flow models suggest the stock is considerably undervalued. Of course, a large part of the reason it’s cheap is because it has been caught up in some controversy. ENPH seemed caught up in the over-enthusiasm for growth and meme stocks, and its valuation detached from its fundamentals. This occurred around the same time revenue growth slowed, but its top line remains firm year over year (YOY).

Still, despite its possibly temporary slowdown, its margins are improving through cost-cutting measures. And, it is presently cash flow positive with high revenue per employee. With the stock slipping 60% year to date (YTD), it could be poised to recover sharply in December.

Appian Corporation (APPN)

An Appian (APPN) office in Tysons Corner, Virginia.
Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) is another tech stock that may rally near the end of the year. AAPN stock allows startups and entrepreneurs to develop applications using artificial intelligence (AI) quickly.

A key benefit of its offering allows companies to quickly build data workflows without expensive, risky overhead of maintaining large development teams.

Another way of thinking about APPN is its connection of customer databases and workflows with AI. This allows them to be controlled and interfaced in practical and creative ways.

Also, APPN is a standout pick for a stock that could rally because it’s trading near a new yearly low. Therefore, it could be undervalued on a momentum basis. Also, analysts’ average price target is $48.33, a 33.36% increase from the current price. Hence, the market seems to agree it’s due for an upward correction.

Also, other factors support the bull case. Those include $525.83 million revenue, future growth forecast of 18.85% over the next five years, and a robust gross margin of 72.57%.

On the date of publication, Matthew Farley did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Matthew started writing coverage of the financial markets during the crypto boom of 2017 and was also a team member of several fintech startups. He then started writing about Australian and U.S. equities for various publications. His work has appeared in MarketBeat, FXStreet, Cryptoslate, Seeking Alpha, and the New Scientist magazine, among others.

