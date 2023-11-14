“The Biggest A.I. Breakthrough of the Year”

On November 14 at 7pm ET, Eric Fry is revealing the biggest breakthrough of his career. An A.I. enhanced system that predicts the exact stocks set to soar 1,000% or more … no matter which way the overall market is headed.

Tue, November 14 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Register Here
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

Dear XPEV Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Nov. 17

XPeng will introduce the X9 on Nov. 17, the first car produced with its new SEPA 2.0 platform

By Dana Blankenhorn, InvestorPlace Contributor Nov 14, 2023, 10:20 am EST

Advertisement

  • XPeng (XPEV) will introduce its new flagship car on Nov. 17.
  • Its SEPA 2.0 platform will cut costs, especially for placing electronics.
  • Earnings are due tomorrow, Nov. 15, with a loss expected.
XPEV stock - Dear XPEV Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Nov. 17

Source: THINK A / Shutterstock.com

XPeng (NASDAQ:XPEV) will launch a new “flagship” car called the X9 on Nov. 17 at the Guangzhou Auto Show. XPEV stock rose 5% overnight on the news.

The car is the first to be built using XPeng’s SEPA 2.0 architecture, which will become standard for all its cars.

XPEV shares were trading in New York at almost $16.50 early this morning. That’s a market capitalization of about $14.7 billion on estimated 2023 sales of $3 billion.

XPeng’s Big Bet

XPeng announced SEPA 2.0 in April. It’s designed to cut manufacturing costs, like the General Motors (NYSE:GM) Ultium platform and Volkswagen’s (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) MEG.

As with other EVs, the battery pack is placed in the center of the car, under the passengers, with electronics placed on the sides and at the rear. This will cut the costs of electronics by more than half, XPeng believes.

XPeng will start taking orders for the X9 at the show. It’s designed to compete with Li Auto’s (NASDAQ:LI) Mega MPV, that company’s first all-battery model. The car is expected to be a 7-passenger vehicle, like an American SUV, but with a lower silhouette.

After a rocky 2022, XPeng has had a solid 2023 with rising deliveries. Shares are up 57% but traded as high as $23.40 during the summer.

XPeng also makes an electric vertical take-off and Landing (eVTOL) craft, the Voyager X2, along with its electric cars. Its eVTOL will compete with those from American companies like Archer Aviation (NASDAQ:ACHR) and Joby Aviation (NASDAQ:JOBY).

XPEV Stock: What Happens Next?

The challenge for XPeng and all its rivals is to make a profit. XPeng lost $53 million in the second quarter. It is due to report third-quarter numbers tomorrow, Nov. 15. Losses are expected to be reduced, with revenue up 25%.  

As of this writing, Dana Blankenhorn did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Dana Blankenhorn has been a financial and technology journalist since 1978. He is the author of Technology’s Big Bang: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow with Moore’s Law, available at the Amazon Kindle store. Tweet him at @danablankenhorn, connect with him on Mastodon or subscribe to his Substack.

Consumer Discretionary, Automotive, Electric Vehicles, Flying Cars

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/11/dear-xpev-stock-fans-mark-your-calendars-for-nov-17/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC