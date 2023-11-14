“The Biggest A.I. Breakthrough of the Year”

FSR Stock Alert: Fisker Slashes Production Forecast

More bad news for this poorly performing EV startup

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Nov 14, 2023, 9:51 am EST

  • Fisker (FSR) stock is sinking this morning after the company slashed its 2023 production guidance.
  • The EV maker said it lowered its production levels to manage its inventory and working capital effectively.
  • Heading into today, FSR stock had sunk 44% in 2023.
Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock

The shares of electric vehicle (EV) startup Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are tumbling 14% in early trading. FSR stock is sinking primarily because the automaker slashed its 2023 production guidance from a range of 20,000-23,000 EVs to a range of 13,000-17,000 EVs.

Further, the company reported that it had discovered “material weakness” in the “internal controls” of its financial reporting.

More About the Guidance Cut and Fisker’s Performance

Fisker reported that it had lowered its production guidance largely because of shortcomings in ” its delivery and service infrastructure,” Reuters reported. The firm added that it was reducing its EV production to ensure that its inventory and working capital stay at manageable levels.

FSR, however, did acknowledge that the current elevated interest rates were having a negative impact on the demand for the company’s EVs.

On a positive note, the company stated that it had delivered 1,200 EVs last month, eclipsing its 1,097 deliveries for all of Q3.

The automaker also reported that it was benefiting from “a stabilized supply chain,” although it added that it still anticipates experiencing an “occasional bottleneck” from its partners.

Financial Reporting Flaws Do FSR Stock No Favors

Among the issues that triggered Fisker’s financial reporting warning were the company’s treatment of convertible notes, derivatives, and inventory.

Heading into today, the shares had sunk 33% in the preceding month, 44% in 2023, and 52% in the preceding 12 months.

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been PLUG, XOM and solar stocks. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

