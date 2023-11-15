Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

It’s time to dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we check out all of the hottest news on Wednesday!
Earnings reports are the hot topic on Wednesday as investors react to results for the third quarter of 2023.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) stock is rocketing more than 79% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL) shares are soaring over 44% with the release of its Q3 earnings report.
- Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) stock is surging close to 33% after getting an investigational new drug (IND) application for its Muscular Dystrophy gene therapy candidate.
- Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) shares are gaining more than 20% without any clear news this morning.
- GDEV (NASDAQ:GDEV) stock is rising over 19% despite a lack of news today.
- Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares are increasing more than 19% alongside its latest earnings release.
- Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) stock is heading over 18% higher with a mixed Q3 earnings report.
- Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) shares are jumping nearly 18% after releasing its earnings report for Q3.
- Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) stock is climbing more than 16% with its latest earnings data.
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares are up over 15% with strong early morning trading.
10 Top Losers
- Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) stock is diving more than 20% as it prepares to be delisted.
- Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ) shares are tumbling over 14% alongside its latest earnings data.
- Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) stock is taking a more than 14% beating on Wednesday morning.
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) shares are sliding over 13% after releasing Q3 results.
- Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) stock is dropping more than 13% today.
- Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) shares are decreasing by almost 13% as they come off a recent rally.
- Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) stock is falling over 12% after missing Q3 estimates.
- Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) shares are slipping more than 11% after updating drug development milestones.
- Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) stock is dipping close to 11% on a surprise negative EPS.
- Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 10%.
