TSLA Stock Alert: The Tesla Cybertruck Launches Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is a hot topic among traders on Thursday as the electric vehicle (EV) company celebrates the launch of the Tesla Cybertruck.
Tesla is ahold an official launch event for the electric truck at its headquarters in Austin, Texas. That event is set to start at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Company leader Elon Musk also notes that deliveries of the EV will start today as well.
It’s still unknown how many of these EVs will be delivered today but the first batch go to those who put down a deposit right after preorders opened years ago. It’s also worth noting that Tesla plans to release other trim variants of the Cybertruck at varying prices following this launch.
Tesla Cybertruck Details
One thing that fans of TSLA stock are hoping for are more concrete details about the Tesla Cybertruck at the event. The company is expected to reveal more information about the truck, including its specs and pricing, during the launch event.
Anyone wanting to watch the event can do so through the Tesla X account. That makes sense as the home to the livestream considering Musk owns both Tesla and X, which was rebranded from Twitter after the billionaire’s purchase of the social media platform.
TSLA stock is down 1.8% as of Thursday morning but is up 121.7% since the start of the year. It could also get a boost from the event later today.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.