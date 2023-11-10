Why Is Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Down 37% Today?

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock is taking a beating on Friday after the hydrogen fuel company released its earnings report for the third quarter of 2023.
The bad news for PLUG stock starts with its earnings per share of -47 cents. That’s worse than the -31 cents per share that Wall Street was looking for. It’s also a wider net loss than the 30 cents per share reported in the same period of the year prior.
Also not helping matters is the company’s revenue of $198.71 million. Yet again, that failed to reach analysts’ estimate of $228.18 million. Even if it’s a 5.3% improvement over the $188.63 million reported in Q3 2022.
Plug Power said the following about its earnings results in a letter to shareholders.
“The unprecedented number of hydrogen facilities in the market running below nameplate capacity has caused significant hydrogen shortages impacting deployment schedules, fuel prices, system 11 efficiencies, service on hydrogen infrastructures, and timing of varied reliability program rollouts. The network has seen improvement recently, and we expect liquid hydrogen production from both the Georgia and Tennessee facilities will have substantial impacts on network disruptions.”
PLUG Stock Movement on Friday
PLUG stock is seeing strong trading in pre-market hours on Friday. That has nearly 10 million shares changing hands as of this writing. That’s roughly half of the company’s daily average trading volume and the opening bell hasn’t rung yet.
PLUG stock is down 37.4% as of Friday morning.
