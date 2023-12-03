3 Controversial Stocks That Are About To Get Absolutely Crushed

In the intricate tapestry of the stock market, discerning investors often spot red flags in certain stocks, signaling potential turbulence ahead. These controversial stocks, marred by complex challenges, demand a strategic and cautious approach. As the market ebbs and flows, these stocks seem to tread a precarious path, overshadowed by regulatory issues and unstable financials.
Moreover, economic forecasts are now tilting towards a slowdown in inflation, with expectations of a gradual approach to the Federal Reserve’s 2% target by late 2024. This shift in the inflationary landscape brings controversial stocks into sharper focus. Their performance diverges from the broader market trend, presenting a unique problem for investors.
Against this backdrop, the market’s recent bullish wave hasn’t been a lifeline for all. A handful of stocks remain in challenging positions, urgently beckoning investor scrutiny. Consequently, standing at a critical juncture, these three controversial stocks underscore the importance of vigilant investment strategies in an unpredictable market.
Coinbase Global (COIN)
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) is precariously balanced at the edge, scrutinized intensely by the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). This pressure, fueled by rampant scam tokens, compels Coinbase to potentially limit its offerings solely to Bitcoin (BTC-USD), risking the alienation of diverse crypto enthusiasts. Simultaneously, ignorance of SEC directives could invite an environment conducive to scams.
Recently, Bitcoin hit a snag, plunging 8% and barely clinging to the critical $40,000 support level. Analysts are split, some citing year-end profit-taking, while others point to an overheated rally poised for a correction. Consequently, COIN stock, currently soaring, may face a similar downturn.
The downfall of FTX, marking a turbulent shift in the tide, forebodes challenges for COIN in retaining independent-minded clients. As it grapples with the SEC’s tightening grip, Coinbase faces a pivotal moment to redefine its operational landscape. The company must strategically innovate and invest to withstand the crypto market, dominated by industry titans and emerging startups.
AMC Entertainment (AMC)
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), a cinema operator, has had little change since its early November earnings report. Investors examining AMC should delve into these results and the firm’s immediate decisions. Despite a 45.2% increase in revenue reaching $1.405 billion, the company’s year-to-date operating cash flow is still worryingly negative at $137.4 million, exacerbated by a substantial $153.5 million capital expenditure, signaling a significant cash burn.
Additionally, AMC’s stock took a nosedive, dipping over 5% recently. This decline came in the wake of its recent at-the-market equity offering, which, although successful in generating around $350 million, did little to mitigate the growing apprehensions over its shaky financial stability.
Complicating matters further, AMC’s 2023 APE conversion was mired in controversy, marked by dilution claims and legal hurdles. Though the revised plan was eventually approved, it left lingering doubts among investors about its fairness and long-term impact. This sequence of events has eroded investor trust in AMC, contributing to a bleak outlook of the company’s growth potential.
Ericsson (ERIC)
Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), a Swedish telecom heavyweight and former 5G trailblazer, has seen its stock plummet by 13.3% over the last year. This decline signals deep-seated troubles within the firm, now mired in a damaging FCPA scandal. Ericsson’s involvement in extensive bribery and a breached 2019 DOJ agreement led to a hefty exceeding $206 million, raising concerns about its corporate ethics and extending its probation and compliance monitoring.
Further aggravating Ericsson’s situation is the intense competition from entities like Huawei, which adds to the company’s struggles. The company’s latest financials reveal a concerning 5.1% revenue decline to 5.9 billion and a steep 10% fall in organic sales, highlighting its pressing profitability issues.
Additionally, investors should approach Ericsson with caution, especially given the company significantly reduced its dividend in the past. Consequently, TipRanks analysts assign it a moderate sell with a 14.51% downside potential, making it prudent to wait for signs of positive change before investing.
On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.