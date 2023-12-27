Healthcare Heroes: 3 Stocks Innovating in Medicine and Wellness

The United States leads globally in the healthcare sector, with its innovative healthcare stocks drawing attention from an impressive $4.3 trillion in spending. As the American Medical Association highlights, this expenditure equals nearly $13,000 per person, contributing 18.3% to the nation’s GDP. This level of investment showcases its commitment to health and underscores its role as a frontrunner in medical advancements and innovations.
Amidst this landscape, the U.S. emerges as a powerhouse in medical research with new prescription drugs and medical devices. Annually, nearly $250 billion is invested in research and development (R&D), cementing its status as a leader in groundbreaking healthcare solutions. This environment is ripe for innovative healthcare stocks, poised to grow alongside these technological leaps.
As we gaze into the future, the following healthcare stocks stand out. They promise stability in turbulent times and the potential for significant returns. This makes them a prudent choice for diversified investment portfolios.
Biogen (BIIB)
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is revolutionizing therapy for complex diseases like Alzheimer’s. Their latest triumph, LEQEMBI, an FDA-approved Alzheimer’s treatment, marks a major milestone in disease management. Further showcasing their commitment, the FDA has greenlit ZURZUVAE for treating post-partum depression. Plus, Biogen’s strategic acquisition of Reata Pharmaceuticals promises fresh revenue opportunities in the near term.
Moreover, Biogen’s “Fit for Growth” strategy is a smart play. It boosts its financial health by aligning costs with revenues and focusing on growth. This approach has paid off handsomely. Their latest earnings report shows a stunning $2.53 billion revenue, beating estimates by 9.27%. This strong performance underlines Biogen’s skill in mastering the biotech market.
Furthermore, Market analysts are buzzing about Biogen. TipRanks experts assign it a strong buy, foreseeing a 19.3% upside. This optimism from Biogen’s bold strides in market approvals and product development signals a bright future for the company and its investors.
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is a pharmaceutical and medical device industry veteran. It is known for its consistent shareholder commitment and 61 years of consecutive dividend growth. The company is gearing up for significant expansion, with 25 new drugs anticipated to boost sales from 2025 to 2030, highlighting JNJ’s potential for substantial growth in the healthcare sector.
Moreover, the company’s latest innovation, the Ottava surgical assistant robot, showcases its prowess in medical technology. This groundbreaking system offers remarkable control and flexibility in surgeries. Its space-efficient design further enhances the efficiency of operating rooms.
Financially, JNJ’s recent performance is robust. The latest quarter saw a 6.8% revenue growth, reaching $21.4 billion, and a 4.3% increase in EPS to $1.69. It witnessed over 4% growth in Innovative Medicine and 6% in Medtech sales, with Tipranks analysts assigning a Moderate Buy rating and a 13.8% upside potential, reflecting JNJ’s solid market position.
Pfizer (PFE)
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) shines as a solid long-term investment in the rapidly evolving biopharmaceutical sector. The company is poised for growth. It plans to launch up to 18 new products by early 2024, which are expected to add $20 billion in sales by 2030, highlighting Pfizer’s aggressive growth trajectory.
Pfizer’s strategic move, acquiring cancer drug maker Seagen for $43 billion, further underscores its commitment to expansion. This acquisition is set to boost its sales an additional $25 billion by 2030, reinforcing Pfizer’s position in the competitive pharmaceutical industry. Such strategic acquisitions reflect a focused approach toward sustainable long-term growth.
Additionally, with a robust 5.7% forward dividend yield and a five-year dividend growth rate of 4.95%, it boasts a 13-year history of dividend growth. As the sector regains attention, Pfizer is likely to see a notable increase in its stock value at its current undervalued state. This positions Pfizer as an attractive option for both growth and income investors.
