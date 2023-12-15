Invitae Layoffs 2023: What to Know About the Latest NVTA Job Cuts

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) layoffs are coming to the genetics company after announcing plans to divest assets of health tech platform Ciitizen.
Alongside this announcement, the company said it will be taking measures to reduce costs and cash burn. This saw Invitae reveal that it would do so via layoffs and other operating cost reductions.
Ken Knight, president and CEO of Invitae, said the following about the layoffs.
“The actions announced today will assist in streamlining our operations and reducing our cash burn. While these moves unfortunately involve a reduction in our workforce, we are committed to working closely with those impacted to ensure a smooth transition for them and for our customers and patients.”
Invitae Layoffs Numbers
A filing from Invitae also reveals how many employees will be affected by these layoffs. The company said that its headcount reduction will include 15% of its workers. Investors will note that the company has roughly 1,700 full-time employees.
Invitae is expecting to pay a one-time cost of $10 million in connection to these layoffs. However, the company notes this should save it between $90 million and $100 million on a yearly basis.
NVTA stock is up 5% as of Friday morning and is down 63.1% since the start of the year.
Investors seeking out even more of the latest stock market stories are going to want to stick around!
We have all of the biggest stock market news that traders need to know about on Friday! Among that is what has shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR), Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) stock on the move today. All of that news is ready to go at the following links!
More Friday Stock Market News
- Why Is Fisker (FSR) Stock Up 4% Today?
- PLTR Stock Alert: Palantir Bags $115 Million Army Contract
- General Motors Layoffs: What to Know About the Latest GM Job Cuts
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.