Why Is Fisker (FSR) Stock Up 4% Today?

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) stock is getting a boost on Friday after the electric vehicle (EV) company made a new announcement and received awards.
The new announcement from the EV company is plans to adjust the rate at which it distributes over-the-air (OTA) updates. The company says this will see it introduce a staged roll-out plan for updates starting in 2024.
On the docket for updates are SolarSky roof capabilities, torque split enhancements, changing the external vehicle sound, altering lock and unlock sounds, as well as a few other changes. These new updates will launch after the company sends out the final update for 2023, which should be available to all Fisker Ocean owners by the end of January.
FSR Stock Jumps on Awards
The other big news for Fisker stock is the company securing two awards in France. This saw it win Best Full Electric Vehicle 2023 and SUV of the Year 2023 at the Automobile Awards 2023. These are for the Fisker Ocean.
Fisker chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said the following about winning these awards.
“These awards show that we can deliver value to our customers , compete against gasoline and hybrid vehicles, and other EVs, and be recognized as the preferred choice for our sustainability, innovation, good design, and 43,990 € entry price in France.”
FSR stock is up 3.5% as of Friday morning with some 7 million shares traded. The company’s daily average trading volume is about 15 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.