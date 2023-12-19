SPECIAL REPORT The Top 7 Stocks for 2024

MARA Stock Pops as Marathon Digital Buys Up Bitcoin Mining Sites

MARA's price action mirrors that of BTC-USD

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Dec 19, 2023, 9:57 am EST

Advertisement

  • Marathon Digital (MARA) stock is advancing after the company announced it had fully acquired two Bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining sites.
  • Marathon owns over 14,000 Bitcoins.
  • MARA stock has soared in recent weeks as the value of Bitcoin has jumped.
MARA stock - MARA Stock Pops as Marathon Digital Buys Up Bitcoin Mining Sites

Source: Yev_1234 / Shutterstock

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) is one of the top-trending tickers, and MARA stock is climbing 5.8% in early trading. The shares are advancing after the company, which owns a large amount of Bitcoin (BTC-USD), announced that it would buy two mining sites.

Additionally, Bitcoin has risen sharply in recent weeks, causing Marathon’s shares to rally.

Marathon’s Purchase of Two Bitcoin Mining Sites

MARA disclosed that it would buy two Bitcoin mining sites with “390 megawatts of capacity” for $178.6 million. This is the first time that the company will fully own any mining sites.

Marathon explained that it intends to own a “portfolio of Bitcoin mining operations” in the future.

One mining site is located in Texas, and the other is in Nebraska.

Before the transaction was announced today, the firm owned 584 megawatts of Bitcoin mining capacity. but 97% of that capacity “is hosted by third parties,” Marathon explained.

“By acquiring the sites…we have an opportunity to reduce our bitcoin production costs at these sites, to capitalize on energy hedging opportunities, and to expand our operational capacity,” Marathon CEO Fred Thiel stated.

Marathon’s Bitcoin Holdings and MARA Stock

As of Nov. 30, Marathon owned 14,025 Bitcoins. Because the company owns so much Bitcoin, MARA stock tends to move in tandem with Bitcoin’s price action.

Largely in anticipation of the launch of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the token’s prices have jumped in recent weeks. Consequently, MARA stock has soared 98% in the last month.

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been PLUG, XOM and solar stocks. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

Financial, Fintech

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/12/mara-stock-pops-as-marathon-digital-buys-up-bitcoin-mining-sites/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC