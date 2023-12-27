Pet Care Profits: 3 Stocks Benefitting from the Pet Boom

Pet care stocks are incredibly effective in diversifying investment portfolios, leveraging the robust growth of the pet care industry. The sector’s expansion is evident. In fact, for 65.1 million dog-owning households in the U.S., global pet food sales reached a whopping $133.9 billion. This trend highlights a growing focus on pet nourishment and healthcare. Further, it positions pet care stocks as lucrative bets in the investment landscape.
Also strengthening this investment scenario is the impressive growth of the pet care market. Currently valued at approximately $246.6 billion, the market is on track to grow significantly. Projections suggest it could balloon to $368.8 billion by 2030. This growth trajectory suggests that companies within this sector are poised for sustained prosperity.
So, given these dynamics, the timing seems opportune for investors to consider some of the leading pet care stocks. With the continued expansion of pet care, these stocks offer investors a unique blend of stability and growth potential.
Zoetis (ZTS)
Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), a global leader in animal health, is dedicated to enhancing pet health with innovative products.
A key achievement for the company is Simparica Trio. It’s a canine oral treatment effective against sarcoptic and demodectic mange. And, it’s now approved in Australia and Canada. This success strengthens ZTS’s portfolio and claims of its major products in key global markets.
Financially, Zoetis’s performance in its latest quarter underscores its robust position in the market. The company reported a 7% increase in revenue year over year (YOY), totaling $2.2 billion. And, that amount is coupled with a 13% rise in net income to $596 million. Reflecting this strong performance, Zoetis has updated its full-year 2023 revenue guidance to the range of $8.47 billion to $8.55 billion.
Finally, the market is responding positively to Zoetis’s progress and financial performance. Analysts from TipRanks assign ZTS stock a strong buy, with an upside potential of 12.8%. This rating reflects investor confidence in Zoetis’s ongoing growth and value delivery, making it an appealing investment choice.
Chewy (CHWY)
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY), a leading online retailer of pet products, is broadening its range with innovative items like pet monitoring tools and automatic feeders.
These new offerings are designed to simplify pet care for owners. Further expanding its services, Chewy is launching “Chewy Vet Care” in South Florida next year, with plans for more locations in 2024. Specifically, this initiative will provide comprehensive veterinary services, including routine check-ups, urgent care, and surgeries.
Additionally, Chewy’s recent performance indicates a promising future. Despite some challenges, the company reported significant growth in both its top and bottom lines. With net sales reaching $2.74 billion, marking an 8.2% YOY increase, and adjusted EBITDA rising to $82.1 million, Chewy demonstrates a robust financial trajectory. Also, its revenue growth of 12.56% outpaces the sector median of 5.3% by 135.3%, a testament to the company’s long-term growth potential.
Freshpet (FRPT)
Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT), renowned for its fresh pet meals in the United States, Canada, and Europe, has experienced a significant turnaround this year.
Overcoming previous challenges, its stock has impressively surged 62% year to date (YTD). This growth demonstrates strong confidence in Freshpet’s future, a sentiment echoed by insiders. On August 24, Director Walter N. George notably purchased 1,000 shares of FRPT, signaling bullish optimism over the firm’s trajectory.
Recently, the company’s financial performance underscores its growing market presence. Freshpet reported a significant 32.6% net sales growth YOY for the third quarter, reaching $200.6 million. The company has efficiently managed input costs and logistics while maintaining high-quality standards, leading to impressive margin improvements.
Furthermore, FRPT boasts a substantial cash reserve of $338 million this quarter. This financial robustness, along with significant growth in volume and market penetration, sets Freshpet on a strong path for future expansion and makes it a standout choice among pet care stocks.
On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.