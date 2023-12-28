The 5G Future: 3 Stocks Leading the Next Communication Revolution

Behind innovation, there are always great companies that support this technology. In the case of the revolution of our communications, these three communication stocks are making an incredible development when it comes to our communications.
Let’s look at these companies to see what they are doing for 5G technology.
Qualcomm (QCOM)
Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), the force behind much of the technology in our phones, is leading the way in the communications revolution.
Their latest financial report celebrates impressive revenues of $35.8 billion, highlighting solid growth, especially in the automotive sector, where they have achieved record revenues.
The crown jewel is the Snapdragon X35 5G Modem-RF System, a technological heart that will make 5G devices smaller and more efficient, promising exciting launches in 2024. This means our future gadgets could be more compact and last longer thanks to this reduction in complexity. This makes it one of those communication stocks to consider.
Qualcomm is not only leading in technology, but it is also investing in the talent of the future. They’ve joined forces with the Universidade de Vigo to offer 5G courses, providing valuable knowledge and certifications through the Qualcomm Academy program.
It’s a brilliant move, not only supporting the next generation of technology professionals but also driving digital transformation in Spain and Europe.
Cisco (CSCO)
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) recently rocked the financial scene with its Q4 FY2023 results, in which it boasted a 16% increase in revenue, reaching a whopping $15.2 billion. And that’s not all: its earnings per share did acrobatics, up 43% on a GAAP basis and 37% on a non-GAAP basis.
For the full fiscal year 2023, Cisco kept the growth vibes alive, with total revenue of $57 billion, up 11%. Its earnings per share play was also strong, with GAAP EPS up 9% and non-GAAP EPS up a whopping 16%.
And now for the best part. this year, Cisco talked about its innovations in a tech talk with Bank of America Securities. Their goal is to make our lives more connected, and they’ve joined forces with T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) to unveil some major innovations at Mobile World Congress.
Together, they brought us Cisco Meraki’s first 5G cellular gateways, the game-changing MG51 and MG51E, for enterprises. All in all, it’s one of those communication stocks to buy.
Imagine same-day connectivity for your branch offices, a rock-solid WAN running on T-Mobile’s fast 5G network, and download speeds up to 2 Gbps. Plus, lower latency means faster responses at the network edge. It’s not just about speed, it’s also about security.
Cisco gives us features like automatic VPN, firewall protection and more. So, if you’re looking to spice up your investment portfolio, Cisco with T-Mobile in the 5G arena may be the show you’re looking for.
Verizon (VZ)
Verizon (NYSE:VZ), the communications titan, plays a stellar role in revolutionizing how we connect. Its mission is to deliver advanced services, from robust 4G connectivity to cutting-edge experiences with 5G, as well as technology and business solutions.
In terms of numbers, 3Q 2023 showed some ups and downs. Earnings per share declined to $1.13, but adjusting for special circumstances, we came in at a solid $1.22.
Although total operating income fell 2.6%, cash flow from operations rose to $28.8 billion, signaling that, financially, they are still sailing in positive waters.
The good news is that Verizon is not falling behind. They’re giving away enhanced coverage in Florida, bringing high-performance 4G and 5G to key locations. From Palm Beach to Suwannee County, they’re working their magic to keep us connected and satisfied.
In an exciting collaboration with Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA), Verizon Business has launched solutions that accelerate the deployment of 5G private networks. This move not only makes life easier for businesses, but also underscores Verizon’s commitment to technology innovation.
