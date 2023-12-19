Why Are Stocks Up Today?

Stocks are up today and investors wondering why will want to keep reading as we have a breakdown of the market’s rally on Tuesday!
The big catalyst keeping stocks up today comes from high investor hopes for interest rate cuts in 2024. Some are even hopeful that the Federal Reserve might announce reduced interest rates as early as March.
Some experts are warning that those positive sentiments might be a little too strong compared to the actions the Fed could take. Even so, that’s not stopping the market from climbing higher alongside optimistic views today.
Investors are ready for interest rate cuts next year considering the size and duration of interest rate increases. All of this was done to combat rising inflation, which has started to cool. That has even resulted in the Fed leaving interest rates unchanged a few times now.
Let’s check out what all of this means for the major indices below!
Stocks Up Today: Major Indices Rising
- Starting us off is the S&P 500 and its 0.34% gain as of Tuesday morning.
- Next on our list is the Dow Jones Industrial Average and its 0.42% increase today.
- Closing out our coverage of the major indices is the Nasdaq Composite with a 0.38% jump this morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.