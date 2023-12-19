Why Is Micromobility.com (MCOM) Stock Down 45% Today?

Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM) stock is falling on Tuesday after the urban transportation company provided an update on a delisting notice.
Shares of MCOM stock are currently facing delisting from the Nasdaq. That will have the exchange delisting the stock tomorrow if Micromobility.com doesn’t appeal the decision.
Micromobility.com is weighing its options when it comes to the delisting. The company notes that it expects the cost to remain listed to increase in 2024. This has it considering delisting and deregistering its shares as a way to reduce expenses.
Micromobility.com is facing delisting due to its stock price being below the $1 minimum bid. It also isn’t compliant with the Nasdaq’s minimum stockholders’ equity requirement. The company was going to hold a shareholder meeting next month to approve a reverse stock split but has put that on hold in light of the delisting update today.
What’s Next for MCOM Stock?
Micromobility.com notes that it has already started the process of moving quotes for its common stock and warrants to one of the over-the-counter (OTC) markets. That would see its shares and warrants continue to trade under the MCOM and MCOMW tickers should they be suspended from the Nasdaq.
MCOM stock is down 44.5% as of Tuesday morning with some 3.7 million shares changing hands. For comparison, its daily average trading volume is about 778,000 shares.
