Why Is Moderna (MRNA) Stock Up 11% Today?

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock is rising thanks to positive results from the skin cancer vaccine developed alongside Merck (NYSE:MRK).
The big news here comes after a Phase 2b trial of mRNA-4157 as an investigational individualized neoantigen therapy while combined with KEYTRUDA. Three years after this trial data shows that those treated with these saw a 49% reduced risk of recurrence or death.
Investors in Moderna are celebrating today’s news as it’s led to breakthrough designation for the combined treatment in both the U.S. and Europe. This allows it to be used in patients who suffer from high-risk melanoma.
What’s Next for MRNA Stock?
Dr. Marjorie Green, senior vice president and head of late-stage oncology, global clinical development at Merck, said the following about the results.
“We are pleased to see the results from this planned analyses on recurrence-free survival for V940 (mRNA-4157), and look forward to working with Moderna in expanding our clinical development program for the individualized neoantigen therapy.”
Moderna and Merck already launched a Phase 3 trial for this combination earlier this year. It’s also expanding it out to other cancer types with additional trials.
With this news comes strong trading of MRNA stock. As of this writing, more than 1 million shares have changed hands. That’s a good start to the day with its daily average trading volume sitting at 4.1 million shares.
MRNA stock is up 11.3% as of Thursday morning.
