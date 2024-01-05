5 Investors Betting Big on Phunware (PHUN) Stock

Investors looking for big penny stock moves have seen some rather dramatic pops in key Trump-related stocks today. Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) has seen a significant amount of buying interest, with PHUN stock more than quadrupling in today’s session.
Much of the enthusiasm around this little-known software developer appears to be tied to a previous contract with the Trump campaign to design a phone app for the former President’s reelection campaign. Heavy trading volume has now lifted shares of PHUN stock from around 7.5 cents at yesterday’s close to more than 35 cents at the time of writing. That’s a massive move, and for a stock this cheap, it’s assuredly made some speculators very happy.
Phunware and other Trump-related stocks have been buoyed by a big win in Iowa yesterday and have been riding this momentum higher throughout the day. Let’s dive into who’s profiting most from this massive surge today.
The 5 Biggest Investors in PHUN Stock
For context, this data is pulled from Yahoo Finance.
- Vanguard leads the pack in terms of Phunware ownership, holding 5.25 million shares worth around $1.7 million.
- Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) comes in second place, with 1.04 million shares, worth around $340,000.
- Geode Capital Management owns just shy of 1 million shares and roughly $325,000 worth of PHUN stock.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is another big player, owning more than 420,000 shares worth more than $137,000.
- Finally, State Street (NYSE:STT) rounds out this list, with just under 320,000 shares of PHUN stock worth around $105,000 at the time of writing.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.