5 Stocks That Legendary Firm Baillie Gifford Just Bought and Sold

Baillie Gifford is a Scottish asset management firm founded in 1908. Today, the firm manages $126 billion in 13F assets under management with a focus on investing in growth stocks for the long term. Baillie has an average 13F holding period of 20.02 quarters, or about five years. The average holding period for its top 10 stocks is 16.8 quarters, or 4.2 years.
Baillie’s 13F portfolio consists of 288 holdings, although its top 10 holdings account for 40.55% of its portfolio, demonstrating a concentrated strategy.
Yesterday, the firm filed a batch of Schedule 13G filings that detailed changes to its holdings as of Dec. 31. These include changes to Nio (NYSE:NIO), Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) and Wayfair (NYSE:W). Let’s jump right in.
5 Stocks That Firm Baillie Gifford Just Bought and Sold
First up is Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio. Baillie Gifford reported ownership of 114.63 million shares of NIO stock, equivalent to a 5.97% ownership stake. That’s compared to 114.90 million shares as of the third quarter, meaning that the firm sold off 268,515 shares, or 0.23% of its prior position. Nio is still Baillie’s 30th-largest position following the sale.
Baillie also disclosed ownership of 64.16 million shares of SHOP stock, up from 62.74 million shares as of the third quarter. Shopify is currently the firm’s fifth-largest 13F position.
Baillie made a change to its Spotify stake as well, disclosing ownership of 23.65 million shares, down from 24.82 million shares. Shares of the music-streaming company tally in as Baillie’s eighth-largest holding.
The Trade Desk was another company that Baillie sold shares of. It now owns 40.98 million shares compared to 44.69 million shares as of the third quarter. That equates to a position reduction of 8.3%. At the same time, TTD stock is still the firm’s ninth-largest position.
Last but not least is Wayfair, the furniture and home goods e-commerce company. Baillie reported ownership of 7.42 million shares, down from 7.70 million shares as of the third quarter. Wayfair is now the firm’s 63rd-largest position.
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.