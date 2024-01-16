SPECIAL REPORT The Top 7 Stocks for 2024

737 MAX 9 Issues Just Kicked Boeing (BA) Stock to the Curb Again

Boeing's problems will likely continue for a while

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Jan 16, 2024, 9:55 am EST

  • Boeing (BA) stock is retreating in early trading as the plane maker’s 737 Max 9 airplanes are again grounded. 
  • The FAA says that it will conduct additional inspections on the planes.
  • BA stock has tumbled 20% in the last month. 

 

Source: VDB Photos / Shutterstock.com

Boeing (NYSE:BA) stock is sinking about 5% in early trading, and the airplane maker’s recent struggles will likely continue. That’s because the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has grounded all of Boeing’s 737 Max 9 planes again indefinitely, causing two airlines to cancel more flights.

Additionally, the agency intends to step up its supervision of Boeing in the wake of its safety and quality issues.

Airlines Can’t Use Boeing’s 737 Max 9 Planes for Now

The FAA has prohibited airlines from flying the planes until they are rechecked. The agency’s move comes after a door plug blew off one of Alaska Airlines’ (NYSE:ALK) new 737 Max 9 in midflight earlier this month.

As a result, United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) and Alaska Airlines “canceled flights through Tuesday,” Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, Boeing reported that it would increase the number of “quality inspections” performed on its 737 Max planes.

The Silver Linings for BA Stock

There are only 200 Max 9 planes in service, representing a relatively small percentage of the total 1,400 Max planes that are currently being flown globally, Barron’s reported.

Also noteworthy is that there’s only one other major passenger jet maker in the world: Europe-based Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY). Consequently, Boeing is unlikely to lose much of its revenue due to its latest issues.

On the other hand, many investors could abandon the shares for some time due to its new, unexpected struggles.

Heading into today, BA stock is down 5% in the last five days of trading, while it has sunk 20% in the previous month. The stock is down about 2% compared to where it was last year.

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been PLUG, XOM and solar stocks. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

