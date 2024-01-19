SPECIAL REPORT The Top 7 Stocks for 2024

ACHR Stock: Archer Aviation Hires Former Wheels Up, Delta Leaders

ACHR stock is slipping despite the hires

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jan 19, 2024, 9:55 am EST

Advertisement

  • Archer Aviation (ACHR) stock is slipping despite new executive hires.
  • The company is bringing on Miles Rogers and Sterling Gerdes.
  • These execs were previous leaders at Wheels Up and Delta Air Lines (DAL).
ACHR Stock - ACHR Stock: Archer Aviation Hires Former Wheels Up, Delta Leaders

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) stock is up on Friday as the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) company gets even closer to its commercial launch with new hires.

A press release from Archer Aviation notes that Miles Rogers has joined the company as its new Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing. Rogers brings with him 20 years of experience and recently served as the Chief Strategy Officer for Wheels Up.

Sterling Gerdes is another new executive joining Archer as its Product Lead for Vertiport Experiences. That comes after Gerdes worked at Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) for over seven years. Gerdes’ job at Delta covered bringing new products to customers.

Archer Aviation Chief Commercial Officer Nikhil Goel said the following about the two new executives joining the eVTOL company:

“Miles and Sterling bring the perfect mix of experience and skills to Archer’s management team as we accelerate towards commercialization in 2025 […] We couldn’t be more excited to have both leaders join the Archer team.”

ACHR Stock Reactions Today

Investors in ACHR stock don’t seem excited on Friday even with the addition of the new executives. As of this writing, only about 338,000 shares have changed hands. That’s well below its daily average trading volume of about 4.8 million shares.

ACHR stock is down 1.2% as of Friday morning. The stock is also down 14.5% since the start of the year.

Investors who want to know more about the latest stock market happenings will want to keep reading!

We have all of the most recent stock market stories traders need to know about on Friday! Among that is what’s happening with shares of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN), iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) and Macy’s (NYSE:M) stock today. You can read up on these matters at the following links!

More Friday Stock Market News

On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Consumer Discretionary, Automotive, Flying Cars

Growth Stocks

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2024/01/achr-stock-archer-aviation-hires-former-wheels-up-delta-leaders/.

©2024 InvestorPlace Media, LLC