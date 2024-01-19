ACHR Stock: Archer Aviation Hires Former Wheels Up, Delta Leaders

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) stock is up on Friday as the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) company gets even closer to its commercial launch with new hires.
A press release from Archer Aviation notes that Miles Rogers has joined the company as its new Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing. Rogers brings with him 20 years of experience and recently served as the Chief Strategy Officer for Wheels Up.
Sterling Gerdes is another new executive joining Archer as its Product Lead for Vertiport Experiences. That comes after Gerdes worked at Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) for over seven years. Gerdes’ job at Delta covered bringing new products to customers.
Archer Aviation Chief Commercial Officer Nikhil Goel said the following about the two new executives joining the eVTOL company:
“Miles and Sterling bring the perfect mix of experience and skills to Archer’s management team as we accelerate towards commercialization in 2025 […] We couldn’t be more excited to have both leaders join the Archer team.”
ACHR Stock Reactions Today
Investors in ACHR stock don’t seem excited on Friday even with the addition of the new executives. As of this writing, only about 338,000 shares have changed hands. That’s well below its daily average trading volume of about 4.8 million shares.
ACHR stock is down 1.2% as of Friday morning. The stock is also down 14.5% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.