BlackRock Layoffs 2024: What to Know About the Latest BLK Job Cuts

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) layoffs are a hot topic on Monday as the company reportedly plans to cut roughly 3% of its global workforce.
That means nearly 600 people working for the investment manager could lose their jobs. Insiders claim the Blackrock layoffs are being listed as routine as the company cuts workers based on performance.
While the layoffs haven’t been officially announced just yet, it might not be long before the company does so. Such an announcement could be included in its Q4 2023 earnings report coming out on Friday.
As for the reason behind the layoffs, Blackrock is reportedly seeking to shift the saved money to other efforts. That includes its technology investing and investments in alternative products, instead of stocks or bonds, Fox Business notes.
Blackrock Expands Layoffs
Investors will note that Blackrock announced similar job cuts in early 2023. That came at a time when many companies were reducing headcounts amid increasing inflation and rising interest rates.
Several companies are once again announcing layoffs around this time. This comes as many reevaluate their business alongside financial results for 2023. This is likely one of the reasons for Blackrock’s job cuts.
BLK stock is up slightly on Monday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.